Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced the expansion of Wizz MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that enables adventurous travellers to travel multiple times and rewards loyalty. The Wizz MultiPass enables passengers to enjoy a fixed price for their ticket and baggage for the entire year and travel every month on international flights from, and to, the UAE for a fixed monthly fee.

The monthly MultiPass fare remains consistent, unaffected by seasonal changes or last-minute bookings, to ensure great memories year-round. The subscription includes all taxes and fees, ensuring stress-free and budget-friendly travel. The customised plan enables greater flexibility with additional services, such as WIZZ Priority and/or a 20 kg checked-in bag.

By purchasing a subscription, UAE travellers will be able to build the travel plans that best suit their needs. Passengers can select between one-way or return flight options, and choose whether to add the Wizz Priority service and/or baggage allowance. As with a regular Wizz Air ticket, additional services can be purchased and added to the booking before the flight via the “Check-in & bookings” page.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are proud to introduce Wizz MultiPass to our customers. The MultiPass is a smart innovation that provides more flexibility for our most loyal and savvy customers, ensuring they can access our best fares year-round. We are proud to offer products that enable our customers to tailor their own experience and we look forward to welcoming them on board soon.”

WIZZ MULTIPASS: SUBSCRIPTION PLANS FOR INTERNATIONAL ROUTES TO AND FROM THE UAE

PLANS ONE WAY RETURN TICKET ONLY 259 AED 519 AED TICKET + WIZZ PRIORITY 369 AED 739 AED TICKET + 20 KG CHECKED-IN BAG 423 AED 847 AED TICKET + WIZZ PRIORITY + 20 KG CHECKED-IN BAG 533 AED 1067 AED

With the ticket only fare, WIZZ MultiPass can help passengers save up to 40% on tickets between even the most popular summer destinations this year. This is a wonderful opportunity ahead of the summer peak season, especially for passengers who need to commute frequently from the UAE to any chosen international route.

Customers will have an opportunity to book a flight right away when their subscription starts and have their first trip just five days later. When choosing the following month as the starting month of the subscription, customers will be able to take a flight starting from the sixth day of the month and during the following 29, 30 or 31 days, depending on the month. The subscription will renew every first day of the month.

It is also possible to purchase the WIZZ MultiPass in the middle of the month, if there are more than 5 days left until the end of that month. A customer will be charged immediately and will be able to board their flight of choice in only 5 days. In this case, however, the passenger agrees to a shorter travel window for the first month: the subscription plan will continue to be renewed every first day of the month. Find more information about WIZZ MultiPass on Wizz Air’s official website.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.