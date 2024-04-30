Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Home security brand, Ring, announces five new features for the Ring Protect Plus subscription; Live View Picture-in-Picture, Multi-Cam Live View, Snapshot Capture Plus, Priority Alerts and Event Summary. These all-new features help customers to get even more out of their doorbell or camera for added convenience and peace of mind.

New Advanced Video Features such as Live View Picture-in-Picture, Multi-Cam Live View and Snapshot Capture Plus allow users can gain insights into activating, viewing, deleting, and downloading snapshots, along with adjusting snapshot frequency. The recently added Enhanced Notifications, allows users to customise and keep up with what is happening at their home and with Priority Alerts it lets them receive alerts when their mobile device is in Do Not Disturb mode or a Focus, and/or to override settings like Alerts Snooze and Motion Schedules and the Event Summary feature as it lets you see a daily digest of all the events and recordings at your location.

“We have always focused on home security solutions that are flexible to work in any space,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President – Emerging Markets at Ring. “We are seeing more households turn to Ring for the peace of mind that comes from knowing their homes are secure. We’re giving our customers tools they need to build a home security system exactly the way they need it.”

Ring Protect Plus covers an unlimited number of Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras at a single location. However, Ring also offers a Ring Protect Basic plan that covers one Ring Video Doorbell or Security Camera at a single location. With both Basic and Plus subscription plans, customers can also save, share, and download video recordings of any detected events in their account for up to 180 days.

Customers can customize all of their Ring devices on the free Ring app. They can utilize a free 30-day free trial to Ring Protect with any new Ring Video Doorbell or Security Camera. A Ring Protect Plus subscription can then later be purchased for only $10/month or $100/year on Ring.com.