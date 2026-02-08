Damascus - stc Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, announced that it has signed an agreement to implement the Silklink project in the Syrian Arab Republic. This signing comes after the Group winning a competitive process for the project, which was attended by most regional telecommunications companies.

With an investment of more than SAR 3 billion, Silklink aims to enhance telecommunications infrastructure and connect Syria regionally and internationally via a fibre-optic network extending over 4,500 kilometers, alongside the establishment of data centers and international submarine cable landing stations. The project provides high data transfer capacities and greater reliability, enabling telecom operators in Syria and the region to offer advanced communication services, and support digital applications, cloud services and the Internet of Things, in addition to improving internet quality and raising the efficiency of the digital infrastructure within Syria.

The Silklink project is an extension of stc Group's strategy to expand its investments in cross-border digital infrastructure, and to build a regional connectivity system linking Arab, Asian and European markets, which enhances the Group's position as a leading digital enabler in the region and supports its plans for sustainable growth in the telecommunications and digital services sector.

