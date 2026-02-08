As Egypt moves from AI messaging to its large-scale implementation, Cairo is set to become a leading AI innovation and investment hub for Africa and the Middle East. On February 11, 2026, the Egypt capital hosts Ai Everything Middle East & Africa (MEA) Egypt, a major international platform bringing together global technology leaders, investors, and policymakers.

The event serves as a forum for exchanging expertise, showcasing advanced technologies, and fostering cross-sector collaboration. Participants include Fortune 500 companies, international financial institutions such as the World Bank, and global cybersecurity leaders. Among the key participants is Integra City International Group. Its universal integration platform combines a comprehensive set of solutions: Sfera for urban environment management, Nexus for safety and security, Kodex for digital government administration, and Bordex for the protection of critical facilities.

All elements operate within a unified architecture while retaining the ability to connect into a single framework for analysis and management of previously deployed third-party solutions. At the same time, the company provides a comprehensive implementation approach: from infrastructure construction to ongoing service support.

AI serves as an analytical tool: it processes large volumes of data from sensors and monitoring systems, assesses risks, and assists in selecting optimal response scenarios. This approach enables orchestrating a variety of solutions, improving both the speed and quality of management. The AI technology under Nexus solution deployed at the Uganda National Police Command Center by Integra monitors all vehicles from a bike to a heavy truck on the roads in Kampala. Uganda Republic capital. The AI connected to a wide network of cameras collects data in different weather and traffic conditions.

The innovative architecture of the Nexus solution for smart road enforcement, leverages integrated AI to prevent traffic violations such as speeding. The system provides a fully automated enforcement cycle, from image capture to penalty issuance, completed within one minute.

The neural networks aggregate and analyze data on traffic violations in high-risk ‘black spots’ areas, classifies the types of offenses, and generates actionable insights, such as improving road environment or installing additional traffic signage. As a result, Nexus AI-driven solution has become a modeling and forecasting tool for the City of Kampala where the level of public responsibility has increased.

In Central Asian region Integra has implemented Bordex hardware-software solution designed to ensure perimeter security for high-security sites and critical infrastructure facilities. The system combines advanced AI-monitoring and data analytics, coordinating threat-response capabilities to provide a high level of situational awareness and protection. By relying on validated, data-driven insights, decision-makers can make confident strategic choices.

“We are pleased to participate in such a large-scale event as Ai Everything MEA here in Cairo. We are truly delighted to see how artificial intelligence and sustainability are seamlessly implemented into modern smart and sustainable city solutions. The exhibition gives us the opportunity to present our solutions to a broad international audience and to learn about cutting-edge practices and technologies that can be successfully applied both in Egypt and across Africa and the Middle East,” — emphasized Ilya Belyakov, CTO of Integra City.

Along with Nexus and Bordex showcases visitors are introduced to flagship solutions — Sfera and Kodex, — which have already demonstrated proven effectiveness and are designed for adaptation across Egypt and major metropolitan centers such as Cairo, supporting sustainable development and improving the quality of urban environments.

Sfera Platform is a solution aimed at the digitalization of the urban environment and improving accessibility for city residents. It enables monitoring, management, and control of urban infrastructure, including public utilities, lighting, road traffic, and environmental conditions.

Kodex is a comprehensive platform for the digitalization of public services. It includes solutions for automating and optimizing document workflows, approvals, taxation and fee assessment, accounting processes, and the unification of national citizen identification systems.

“We see how artificial intelligence, sustainability, and digital inclusion are becoming the foundation of a new generation of cities — and our platform fully meets these requirements. Our AI-solution orchestrate the system that enables interagency government processes to operate effectively” — the company noted.

About the Company

Integra City is an international vertically integrated holding specializing in the development and implementation of comprehensive hardware and software solutions.

The holding brings together over 3,000 professionals and operates through offices in multiple countries worldwide.

Integra City implements large-scale technological projects across a wide range of industries, ensuring high levels of reliability, security, and digital transformation.

The Integra City universal ecosystem unites key areas of digital development: urban management, security, digital government administration, and protection of critical facilities.

unites key areas of digital development: urban management, security, digital government administration, and protection of critical facilities. Key advantages of Integra Edge-AI approach presented at Everything MEA Egypt includes minimal latency through on-device data processing, strong data privacy, and optimized network efficiency by reducing the load on data transmission channels.

