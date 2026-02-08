Dubai, UAE: STARZPLAY, the home of cricket in the MENA region, is bringing the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to fans across the region as the tournament’s official and exclusive streaming partner, reaffirming its long-term commitment to delivering the world’s biggest cricket events. STARZPLAY is also partnering with Marriott Bonvoy, the Official Accommodation Partner for the ICC to bring to life two Fan Zones in Dubai, where viewers can catch all of the T20 action live, together.

Running from 7 February to 8 March 2026, the tournament marks its 10th edition and is set to feature 20 teams competing across 55 matches, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. It will showcase world-class competition in cricket’s fastest format, as the game’s leading nations battle for global supremacy.

As part of its tournament build-up, STARZPLAY kicked off promotions by hosting the Dubai leg of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour earlier this week, giving fans the opportunity to see the iconic trophy up close and connect with the excitement surrounding the competition.

STARZPLAY is also bringing the match viewing experience closer to UAE audiences by hosting two dedicated Fan Zones at Barasti and Warehouse, in partnership with Marriott Bonvoy. Hosted throughout the tournament, the Fan Zones will livestream every match and provide a shared destination for fans to gather, celebrate their favourite fixtures, and enjoy the World Cup atmosphere together.

Barasti, an iconic sports bar and beach club in Dubai, will turn its Middle Deck into a dedicated ICC T20 fan zone throughout the tournament, offering both indoor and outdoor seating with views of numerous big screens to ensure cricket fans can catch all the action. The establishment is located at the Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark.

Warehouse, a casual dining destination located at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, near Dubai International Airport, is also set to deliver a lively, social atmosphere fit for cricket season. The Garden at Warehouse will transform into an action-packed fan zone, buzzing with big screens, match-day energy, and an electric crowd spirit that brings fans closer to every moment of the game. Easily accessible from key business and commercial districts such as Business Bay, Downtown, Bur Dubai, and Deira, it is the go-to urban spot to catch the cricket excitement.

Access to the two Fan Zones is free and strictly for viewers 21 years of age and above, with food and beverage available at additional cost.

Commenting on the announcement, Maaz Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of STARZPLAY, said: “Renewing and holding exclusive rights to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for another year reflects our commitment to bringing the world’s biggest cricket moments to fans across MENA. In the UAE, and alongside our coverage, the Fan Zones we are hosting in partnership with Marriott Bonvoy allow us to extend these moments beyond the screen to strengthen our connection with local sports communities and create shared environments, where fans can celebrate the game together.”

Among the most anticipated fixtures in this year’s tournament is the iconic India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo on 15 February. Other high-profile matchups will feature leading teams including South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, England, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, each bringing depth, rivalry, and global support to the tournament stage.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sits at the heart of STARZPLAY’s extended cricket calendar, which delivers 116 days of uninterrupted world-class action, including the TATA Women’s Premier League and TATA Men’s IPL 2026. These competitions create one of the most comprehensive live cricket offerings available on a single platform in the MENA region.

From the opening match to the final, fans in the MENA region have the opportunity to watch every moment of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 live and exclusively on STARZPLAY, with UAE audiences also able to experience the tournament at Barasti Beach and Warehouse Fan Zones throughout the competition.

About STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY (www.starzplay.com) is one of the leading media and technology platforms across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, offering both direct-to-consumer entertainment services and advanced technology and media solutions for businesses.

Through long-standing partnerships with major global studios, including Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, and Image Nation Abu Dhabi, STARZPLAY delivers a rich and diverse content library tailored to regional audiences. The platform offers best-in-class Arabic and regional programming as the exclusive, global digital home of Abu Dhabi Media channels and originals, complemented by premium Turkish content through collaborations with producers such as MADD TV, TRT, and ATV.

STARZPLAY has also firmly established itself as the exclusive MENA home for top-tier sports, including fighting (UFC, PFL), Cricket (ICC, IPL), and Rugby (Six Nations, Rugby World Cup), alongside a growing football portfolio featuring Italian Serie A and the UAE Pro League.

With over 3 million combined SVOD and AVOD monthly subscribers and over 20 million app downloads, STARZPLAY continues to redefine digital entertainment in the region. The service offers high-quality streaming in HD and 4K across smart TVs, gaming consoles, and IPTV services, supported by intuitive iOS and Android applications with offline viewing. Enhanced by AI-driven personalization and interactive features, STARZPLAY ensures a seamless and highly tailored viewing experience. In parallel, STARZPLAY’s technology and media division is a market leader in hospitality entertainment solutions across the GCC and powers OTT platforms for major media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with additional offices in the UAE and Pakistan, STARZPLAY is backed by leading regional and international investors, including e& Life (part of e& Group), ADQ, Lionsgate, General Electric, and SEQ Capital, reinforcing its position as a dominant and fast-growing player in the MENA digital media landscape.

