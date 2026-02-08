Doha, Qatar - Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (“Lesha Bank” or the “Bank”) announced that its Saudi subsidiary, Lesha Capital, has been officially granted the Managing Investments and Operating Funds license by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia in addition to its existing advisory license. This approval enables Lesha Capital to operate as a fully regulated investment firm in the Kingdom, representing a major milestone in the Group’s regional expansion plans.

The Managing Investments and Operating Funds license authorize Lesha Capital to conduct a comprehensive range of investment activities within the scope of its approved license, reinforcing its position as a regulated market participant. The approval demonstrates the company’s strong governance standards and its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s dynamic and evolving financial sector.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Lesha Bank - Qatar’s leading Shari’a-compliant investment institution and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) - Lesha Capital will serve as a platform for expanding the Group’s presence in Saudi Arabia. This move supports Lesha Group’s broader vision of strengthening cross-border investment flows and deepening financial integration between the GCC’s largest markets.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of Lesha Bank, said: “The CMA approval marks a strategic milestone for the Group and reinforces our long-term commitment to regional growth and financial sector development.”

Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Group CEO of Lesha Bank, added: “Lesha Capital’s entry into Saudi Arabia strengthens our regional footprint and positions us to support the Kingdom’s evolving investment landscape with trusted and experienced capabilities.”

With this license secured, Lesha Capital will expand its operations across the Kingdom while enhancing engagement with institutional investors, family offices, and key financial stakeholders in both Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

About Lesha Bank:

Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).

For media inquiries:

Maryam Al Malki

Director – Marketing & Comminutions

communications@leshabank.com