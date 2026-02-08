Dubai: TERN Group, one of Europe’s leading healthcare AI workforce infrastructure companies, will participate in World Health Expo (WHX) 2026, being held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai, from February 9-12, 2026. TERN Group will officially showcase and demonstrate its AI-powered workforce infrastructure platform at the Emirates Health Services (EHS) pavilion.

At the event, TERN Group will present how healthcare systems can strengthen workforce continuity, improve utilisation, and expand care capacity through a governed, auditable workforce operating layer that healthcare systems use to plan, deploy, and sustain clinical teams over time. The platform uses AI to conduct video-based competency assessments, automate credential verification across multiple regulatory frameworks, and identify skills gaps and leadership potential. These activities across entire workforces’ capabilities would take months to execute manually but are delivered in real-time through AI.

The EHS stand is located at S19 D10 at the WHX.

Live demonstrations will show how the platform conducts AI-powered video interviews to assess clinical competency, communication skills, and role readiness; how text-based screening pre-qualifies candidates; and how predictive analytics identify which departments have emerging leadership talent and where critical skill shortages will appear months before they become crises. The platform uses AI to support workforce decisions, not replace them, helping identify skills gaps, anticipate demand pressures, and support retention, while ensuring human oversight in both operational and clinical decisions.

Mr. Avinav Nigam, Founder and CEO of TERN Group, said, “Our participation in World Health Expo 2026 reflects the importance of the region in shaping the future of healthcare workforce planning. WHX brings together decision-makers who are facing the same pressures around staffing, utilisation, and continuity of care. We will use the event to demonstrate how workforce capacity can be planned and governed with the same discipline as clinical operations.”

“The world over, health systems are struggling due to a shortage of over 11 million health workers and the inability to retain top talent long-term. Traditional recruitment takes 3-6 months to verify a nurse's credentials and assess their readiness. Our AI platform pre-screens credentials, conducts standardized video-based competency assessments, and identifies the best role matches in weeks, while maintaining complete audit trails for regulators. This isn't about replacing human judgment; it's about giving healthcare leaders the information they need to make faster, safer, more defensible hiring and deployment decisions,” he added.

TERN Group operates across regulated healthcare markets including the UK, Germany, Japan and the USA, and the broader GCC regions, and works with healthcare providers to support workforce planning, utilisation, and long-term capacity development.

Visitors to WHX 2026 will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of the platform’s workforce intelligence features, including live interaction with AI agents, designed to assist healthcare organisations make faster, safer workforce decisions at scale.

About TERN Group

TERN Group is a healthcare workforce infrastructure AI platform enabling workforce continuity, cost predictability, and care capacity expansion across regulated healthcare systems. Its platform provides governed, auditable access to global healthcare talent, combining workforce intelligence and AI-enabled decision support. Backed by the same people who backed Revolut, Deliveroo, Facebook, Airbnb, LinkedIn etc, TERN Group has delivered workforce solutions across regulated European markets, including the UK and Germany, and works with leading public and private healthcare providers. For more details, visit: www.tern-group.com

Media Contact

Yoshita Mohan

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

E: yoshita@watermelonme.com