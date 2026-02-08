Doha, Qatar – TOD, the region’s leading sports and entertainment streaming platform, is set to bring comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa, delivering world-class winter sports action directly to viewers throughout the region.



Scheduled to take place from 6 to 22 February 2026, the Milano Cortina Games will unite the world’s top winter athletes across iconic Italian venues, celebrating excellence, resilience, and global sporting spirit. Through TOD, viewers across MENA will have access to live coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and on-demand replays, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the Games.



From figure skating, alpine skiing, and snowboarding to ice hockey, biathlon, and speed skating, the platform’s coverage will spotlight both marquee events and emerging stories, bringing the full scale and emotion of the Winter Olympics experience to regional audiences.



Commenting on the coverage, TOD reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to premier global sporting events and connecting MENA viewers with moments that inspire and unite fans worldwide.



With multilingual programming, seamless streaming, and dedicated Olympics content offerings, TOD continues to strengthen its position as the destination for major international sporting events in the region.

