Register for the pre-sale waitlist at etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net

Abu Dhabi, UAE – CHICAGO is set to razzle-dazzle UAE audiences at Etihad Arena, Yas Island for a strictly limited season from 12-22 September 2024. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Thursday 2 May for those who registered only, with general on-sale tickets on Monday 6 May.

Proactiv Entertainment has partnered up with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, to bring Broadway’s second longest running musical, CHICAGO, to the capital.

Described as “The most exciting musical of its generation” by The Times, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake, even after 27 years from its debut, and now it’s set to bring the glitz, glamour, and All That Jazz to Abu Dhabi.

In a city where jazz rules the night and fame is the ultimate currency, CHICAGO tells a tantalizing tale of passion, murder, greed, betrayal, and redemption through the journey of two fiercely competitive women – aspiring jazz performer, Roxie Hart and former vaudeville / double-murderess, Velma Kelly.

Since its premiere on Broadway New York 27 years ago, CHICAGO has played in major cities around the world, such as London (West End), Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, Berlin, and Madrid.

The musical’s sultry and sassy score includes “All That Jazz”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “Razzle Dazzle”, with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and countless standing ovations. CHICAGO, which is based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse and is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer. CHICAGO on Broadway is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

Nicolas Renna, Chief Executive Officer at Proactiv Entertainment, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the classic and timeless production of CHICAGO to Abu Dhabi. This is one of the most successful and most loved musicals out there. You haven’t experienced Broadway until you’ve seen CHICAGO!”

Nicolas Renna continued, “Introducing this remarkable production builds upon the resounding success of past shows we've presented, such as The Lion King in 2022 and Hamilton in 2024. This represents another significant milestone for the UAE's flourishing theater community, underscoring its continuous growth and evolution.”

Broadway producers Barry & Fran Weissler have said , “We are thrilled to be bringing CHICAGO to Abu Dhabi. The show continues to be as fresh, vibrant and relevant as the day we opened on Broadway. The legendary John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse created a near perfect musical. Whether you are a seasoned theatergoer or a first-timer, CHICAGO delivers must see entertainment.”

David Ian for Crossroads Live said ‘I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing one of the best musicals of all time to Abu Dhabi. With this wonderful cast and orchestra, UAE audiences are in for a real treat'.

Pre-sale registration is now available through etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net, with pre-sale tickets going on sale Thursday 2 May.

For more information, please follow Proactiv Entertainment Middle East on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

When

12-22 September, 2024

Prices

Royal: 975 AED (weekends) | 875 AED (weekdays)

VIP: 675 AED (weekends) | 576 AED (weekdays)

Platinum: 555 AED (weekends) | 425 AED (weekdays)

Diamond: 435 AED (weekends) | 345 AED (weekdays)

Gold: 320 AED (weekends) | 255 AED (weekdays)

Silver: 200 AED (weekends) | 185 AED (weekdays)

POD: 200 AED (weekends) | 185 AED (weekdays)

About Proactiv Entertainment

Proactiv Entertainment is a global promoter and producer of large-scale shows, international exhibitions and music concerts. With headquarters in Barcelona, and offices in Madrid and Abu Dhabi, Proactiv Entertainment has more than thirty years of experience in the entertainment sector.

Our projects include internationally recognized shows such as Broadway’s The Lion King, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Star Wars in Concert, Marvel Universe Live, Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Harlem Globetrotters, WWE, Monster Jam and successful exhibitions like FC Barcelona The Exhibition and Meet Vincent Van Gogh. Moreover, Proactiv Entertainment also has a long tradition in music having collaborated with artists like Andrea Bocelli, Maluma or Enrique Iglesias. As the company grew, an international expansion began first in the Middle East, and later into North and South America and the rest of Europe, where we have organized and produced original shows for a wide variety of audiences.

About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-

Winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

https://www.yasisland.com/

BARRY & FRAN WEISSLER

(Producers)

Barry and Fran Weissler have 40 years of experience producing first class theatrical ventures on Broadway and the West End as well as touring in North America and internationally. They are the winners of seven Tony Awards: Othello, Fiddler on the Roof, Gypsy, Annie Get Your Gun, La Cage aux Folles, Pippin and the worldwide hit, Chicago, the longest running American musical. CHICAGO has been seen by more than 34 million people worldwide and played more than 35,000 performances.

New Projects include Real Women Have Curves, Bedwetter and The Splendid and The Vile.

DAVID IAN

PRODUCER

David Ian has presented theatre shows all over the world. He is the recipient of five Olivier awards and four Tony nominations. David is Chief Executive Officer of Crossroads Live Group.

His credits include: Grease, Saturday Night Fever, The King and I, West Side Story, Singin’ in the Rain, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Anything Goes, The Producers, Defending the Caveman, Guys and Dolls, Daisy Pulls it Off, The Sound of Music, La Cage aux Folles, Sweet Charity, Flashdance, Gypsy, The Shawshank Redemption, The Phantom of the Opera (Las Vegas), My Fair Lady, Evita, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show, Cats, Dr Dolittle, Starlight Express, Seminar, Steel Magnolias, Ghost the Musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Bodyguard, Jersey Boys, Annie, Xanadu, Show Boat, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Sunset Boulevard, Scrooge, Quartet, Benidorm Live, Magic Mike Live, Waitress, School of Rock, The Drifters Girl, 42nd Street, Jesus Christ Superstar, Love Never Dies, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mean Girls.

David is Chair of Great Ormond Street Hospital’s charity, the Tick Tock Club.

FOR CROSSROADS LIVE UK

Chief Executive ……………………………………………………………………...…… David Ian

Group Finance Director ……………………………………………………………… Andy Bowling

Executive Producers………………………………………………………………… Lisa Fleming

Alex Halpern

General Managers ..…………………………………………………………… Rosamund Cranmer

Tim Reed

Production Assistants ……………………………………………………………… Isobel Ford

Anna Hulm

Lacey Ruttley

Emma Vize

HR Manager & EA to the Chief Executive ……………………….………..…………... Jo Daley

Management Accountants……………………………………………………..… ……Shilpa Raval

Debbie Johnson

Production Accountant………………………………………………………………………..Jo Scott

Purchase Ledger Clerk ………………………………………………………………. Karen Farrell

Finance Assistant………………………………………………………………………..Zach Bowling

Office Assistant ……………………………………………………………… Sophie Cunningham

FOR CROSSROADS LIVE GROUP

Chief Executive Officer …………………………………………………………………... David Ian

Chief Operating Officer …………………………………………………………………. Bob Eady

Chief Executive Officer, Crossroads Live Australia………………………………John Frost AM

Chief Executive Officer, Crossroads Live North America ………………….…. Angela Rowles

Chief Executive Officer, Crossroads Pantomimes …………………….………Michael Harrison

Chief Financial Officer ………………………………………………………………Warren Spector

Group Finance Director ……………………………………………………………… Andy Bowling

Group Director of Content …………………………………………………………… James Lane

Group Marketing Director………………………………………………………….…… Jan Baister

Vice President, Group Operations…………………………………….….……………Ed McGovern