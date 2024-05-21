Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch lower, dollar firm as Fed focus intensifies; crypto soars

* Oil prices fall on fear of high US interest rates depressing demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from record levels as dollar holds ground

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop as political uncertainty rises

* ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leaders

* EXCLUSIVE-Donald Trump foreign policy advisers met Israeli PM Netanyahu, source says

* Israel reacts in fury as ICC prosecutor seeks Netanyahu arrest warrant

* Israel vows to broaden Rafah sweep amid heavy fighting in parts of Gaza

* Death of Iran's Raisi could stir race for Khamenei succession, insiders say

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's crude exports hit nine-month high in March

* Aramco Signs Agreement With Pasqal To Deploy First Quantum Computer In Saudi

* Big Airbus order overshadows Boeing at Riyadh conference

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* IMF says UAE overall real GDP projected to grow 4% in 2024

* Emirates Islamic Bank taps market for debut sustainability sukuk

* PAG raises $550 mln for Asia renewable energy fund, investors include Mubadala

* Tubacex Signs Agreement With Mubadala Investment Company

* Dubai DXB airport sees record 2024 traffic after 8.4% rise in Q1

* Alef Education plans to list 20% stake on Abu Dhabi stock exchange

EGYPT

* POLL-Egypt central bank expected to keep interest rates steady

* Egypt's GASC seeks raw cane sugar in tender

IRAQ

* Iraqi-Chinese consortium to develop Mansuriya gas field, oil ministry says

