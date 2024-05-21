PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch lower, dollar firm as Fed focus intensifies; crypto soars
* Oil prices fall on fear of high US interest rates depressing demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from record levels as dollar holds ground
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop as political uncertainty rises
* ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leaders
* EXCLUSIVE-Donald Trump foreign policy advisers met Israeli PM Netanyahu, source says
* Israel reacts in fury as ICC prosecutor seeks Netanyahu arrest warrant
* Israel vows to broaden Rafah sweep amid heavy fighting in parts of Gaza
* Death of Iran's Raisi could stir race for Khamenei succession, insiders say
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's crude exports hit nine-month high in March
* Aramco Signs Agreement With Pasqal To Deploy First Quantum Computer In Saudi
* Big Airbus order overshadows Boeing at Riyadh conference
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* IMF says UAE overall real GDP projected to grow 4% in 2024
* Emirates Islamic Bank taps market for debut sustainability sukuk
* PAG raises $550 mln for Asia renewable energy fund, investors include Mubadala
* Tubacex Signs Agreement With Mubadala Investment Company
* Dubai DXB airport sees record 2024 traffic after 8.4% rise in Q1
* Alef Education plans to list 20% stake on Abu Dhabi stock exchange
EGYPT
* POLL-Egypt central bank expected to keep interest rates steady
* Egypt's GASC seeks raw cane sugar in tender
IRAQ
* Iraqi-Chinese consortium to develop Mansuriya gas field, oil ministry says
