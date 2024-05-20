In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, international superstar Ed Sheeran made a memorable appearance as the guest. Host Kapil Sharma kept the conversation lively, communicating in English to make Ed feel at home. Ed Sheeran entered the show with a bang, singing his hit song Shape Of You to the vibrant beats of Punjabi dhol.

A highlight of the episode was Ed's recounting of his experience being hosted by Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Reflecting on their meeting, Ed said, “The last time I came here in 2017 we met, but this time it was just wonderful. He is such a nice guy, for how big he is, he is just lovely. I had a lot of fun, I met his family, and we jammed out some songs. They taught me how to dance a little bit.”

Adding to the fun, Archana Puran Singh reminded Ed of how SRK taught him his iconic pose. Ed humorously admitted, “I don’t think I got it quite right.” However, after some encouragement from Kapil Sharma and the enthusiastic audience, Ed recreated Shah Rukh’s famous pose, much to everyone's delight.

The episode was filmed shortly after Ed visited Shah Rukh Khan’s home and just days before his concert in Mumbai. During the show, Ed also expressed his love for spicy Indian food and shared his excitement about exploring more of India during his stay.

