DUBAI:– Tourism Malaysia participates in the 31st edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, showcasing the country’s latest attractions and destinations to attract more tourists from West Asia. The four-day prestigious event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6 to 9 May 2024 marks Malaysia’s 31st year of participation, demonstrating its enduring commitment to this burgeoning market.

Led by the Honourable Chairman of Tourism Malaysia Datuk (Dr.) Yasmin Mahmood, and accompanied by Dato' Shaharuddin bin Abu Sohot, Deputy Secretary General (Management), Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Malaysian delegation comprises a good mix of 75 organisations, including hotels and resorts, travel agents, tourism product owners, and representatives from state tourism boards.

The Malaysia Pavilion will engage with Middle Eastern buyers, generating interest while highlighting tourism products and services tailored to their specific needs and preferences, thus underscoring the importance placed on West Asia as a key source of tourists, especially during its summer vacation.

“With the upcoming launch and celebration of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, we strive to attract more West Asia tourists. We recognise the immense potential of this market, not only in terms of outbound tourism but also trade and investment.

“We are confident that Malaysia’s position as a top destination for Muslim travellers, coupled with our intensified promotional efforts, will enable us to achieve our target,” stated Datuk (Dr.) Yasmin Mahmood during the launch of the Malaysia Pavilion today.

In 2024, Malaysia aims to welcome 27.3 million international tourist arrivals and generate RM102.7 billion in tourism receipts. The remarkable rise in visitors from the

Gulf region in recent years fuels Tourism Malaysia’s enthusiasm to further cultivate this market.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene. The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nation's tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

