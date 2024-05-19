Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has announced hosting the 14th edition of the Worldwide Airport Lawyers Association (WALA) Conference in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which will be held from May 29th to May 31st, 2024, at The Gulf Hotel Bahrain.

Hosting WALA 2024 edition in Bahrain marks a significant milestone for the Kingdom. It stands as a resounding testament to BAC’s position as a key contributor to the aviation sector and Bahrain’s commitment to positioning itself on the global aviation map.

“We are honored to have been selected as the host country for the 14th edition of the WALA Conference, taking place for the first time in the Gulf and Middle East regions,' stated Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah. 'This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the state-of-the-art facilities at Bahrain International Airport, as well as the rich historical legacy of Bahrain's aviation sector. It further solidifies our position as a leading destination in the region, while affirming our commitment to aviation excellence.”

He added, “We look forward to welcoming legal professionals specializing in aviation to this global platform and engaging in crucial discussions on challenges and opportunities. Together, we can collectively navigate new horizons within the sector, ultimately paving the way for a prosperous future in the global aviation landscape.”

On behalf of the WALA Board of Directors, Diego Gonzalez, WALA’s President, mentioned: “By coincidence, in 2008 both Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) and WALA were born. And since then, 224 speakers, 1,130 delegates representing over 100 countries, 12 hosts and 47 sponsors have attended the 13 editions of the WALA Conferences. I would like to thank BAC for this magnificent opportunity and look forward to meeting, once again, with the community of colleagues, experts and friends to share another unique and unforgettable airport law learning and networking experience.”

With an expected attendance of approximately 100 delegates representing over 25 countries, the WALA Conference serves as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration, sharing expertise, and highlighting impactful case studies presented by international airports.

The conference will witness participation of CEOs from numerous airports across the Gulf region and will feature discussions on legal matters relevant to the industry, covering diverse topics that include: The Changing Global Regulatory landscape, The Leadership Role of the Gulf Region, Panel Environment, Social and Governance (ESG): Airports Legal Perspective, Airport Ownership and Operation: A Gulf Country CEO Perspective, as well as Airports, Airlines, and Consumers: New Trends in Their Cross-Legal Relationships.

For more information and registration on the Worldwide Airports Legal Association Conference (WALA) please visit: https://www.abiaxair.com/wala2024/

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers. For more information, visit bahrainairport.bh, Instagram: @BahrainAirport,Threads: @bahrinairport, TikTok: @bahrainairport, X: @BahrainAirport, Facebook: BahrainAirport, Linkedin: Bahrain Airport Company

