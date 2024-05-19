Keynote address given by HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Chairman of Saudi Esports Federation and President of International Esports Federation, discussing economic landscape of region with emphasis on the exponential growth of gaming and esports

Over 700 attendees from all over the world attended the edutainment forum co-hosted by Edge of Co., Animoca Brands, The Garage, and other prominent Saudi business entities

Riyadh – As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerges as a global hub for innovation without limits, Outer Edge, founded by the Edge of Company, made its first regional appearance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 23. The monumental event took place at The Garage, an incubator and accelerator for regional and global tech-centric start-ups, disruptors, and SMEs. As Saudi Arabia emerges as a catalyst for innovation, initiatives like Outer Edge - Riyadh, in partnership with Animoca Brands and The Garage, play a pivotal role in ushering in the future of technology in the region and beyond. The “edutainment” forum welcomed over 700 guests from all around the world. It was a day filled with thought-provoking panel discussions, fireside chats and priceless networking opportunities.

The opening keynote speech, given by his H.R.H Prince Faisal bin Bandar Bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, was an accolade to gamers, creatives and tech enthusiasts everywhere. H.R.H spoke to the transformation that gaming has undergone in the last couple of years, stating, “We recognize gaming not just as entertainment but as a powerful platform for social cohesion, innovation, and empowerment. Through strategic initiatives and investments, we are laying the foundation for Saudi Arabia to become a global hub for gaming and esports. Let us not underestimate the transformative power of gaming to affect positive change. Let us harness its potential to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and build bridges across borders.”

Panel discussions focused on the implications of decentralized Web3 and AI technology on economic systems and society. With the goal of raising awareness and recognizing human potential, discussions revolved around the future of smart cities, esports and gaming, spatial computing and extended reality, financial services and their future impact in the region. In addition, topics touched upon the creative shifts within culture in terms of art, collectibles and entertainment. The summit was adorned by unique artworks by Saudi emerging artists curated by Nuqtah, Saudi’s first NFT marketplace, and ended with an energetic musical performance by Saudi emerging artists, brother duo DISH DASH, one of the most successful DJs in the country.

Joshua Kriger, co-founder of Edge of Company and Outer Edge, and co-host of Edge of NFT podcast said in the opening ceremony, “The soul of innovation lives within the DNA of the population of the Kingdom and those of you in the room. This is not a conference, this is not a summit, this is a forum. A forum is a gathering where ideas and views are exchanged”.

Minh Do, COO of Animoca Brands added, “It is clear to me that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is at this point, without a doubt, among the most ambitious countries in the world, and I really look forward to working with our local partners to further Web3 and human development in the region.”

Animoca Brands has already made significant progress in driving Web3 initiatives with strategic regional partners, in line with theSaudi Vision 2030 plan. These initiatives fit perfectly with the purpose of Outer Edge - Riyadh. Future plans of this vision include, but are not limited to, the development of a physical Web3 hub in Ryadh to amplify research and development in the fields of esports, gaming, blockchain, Web3 and AI.

One of the key speakers at the forum was Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Yat Siu. A veteran technology entrepreneur and investor, Yat Siu commented about the vibrant economic landscape of Saudi Arabia, made up mostly of digitally native youth, many of which are avid gamers and have a strong appreciation for digital culture. Outer Edge - Riyadh, being one of the first gatherings in the Kingdom to showcase the promise of Web3 and the opportunities that exist within, provides a glimpse into decentralization, blockchain and digital economies.

Some of the forum's notable guests included representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, showcased speakers included Paul Pacifico, CEO of The Saudi Music Commission, Malak Alqhtani, CEO and Founder for Valar Club, the first licensed women’s club from the federation’s electronic sports, Michael Figge, Chief Creative Officer of Yuga Labs, Krista Kim, Artist & CEO of Krista Kim Studio and 0Studio.ai, Pierina Merino, Founder and CEO of Flickplay, Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Calvin Zhou, Co-Founder of Shrapnel, Salwa Radwi, Founder of Nuqtah, Erick Pulier, Vatom Founder and CEO, Amanda Cassat, Founder and CEO of Serotonin, Yasser N Al Obaidan, Chairman of Jawraa, Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox, and the list goes on. The full list of speakers can be found here.

Global key partners taking part in the conference included myco, a Web3 video streaming, funding, production and distribution platform, READYgg, operating the world's leading blockchain gaming ecosystem, and Orbit Startups, a Global VC firm focused on breakthrough tech startups from emerging markets. Regional partners include Takadao, offering Shariah-Compliant community-owned savings and community-owned life insurance solutions, Tharawat Technology, a Riyadh-based computer security service company, Nuqtah, a Saudi based NFT marketplace and start-up with a growing presence in the MENA digital creative economy space. Additional partners and sponsors also included WNDR, a platform that transforms any device into a portal to an exceptional console, Motorverse, bringing the experience of vehicle ownership to the digital age, and Flickplay, the destination to unlock your favorite digital characters. The latest additions to this illustrious list of partners included Hadera, offering performance, security and compliance for tokenized economies, GOQii, cutting-edge tech and expertise in fitness and wellness, Detecon, a leader in tech consultancy, ApeChain, driving web3 culture and innovation; Slingshot Dao, the epitome of community-governed innovation, droppTV, a pioneer in Web3 solutions, and global accelerator VC for Web3 startups Foundership. A full list of partners can be found here.

Check out full clips, images and highlights from the event here.

