AMMAN — A World Bank report on Tuesday revealed that the government is moving forwards steadily in the implementation of the "Citizen-Oriented Digital Government" programme, which so far has achieved a completion rate of 17 per cent during the first six months of its implementation.

According to the evaluation report monitored by Al Mamlaka TV, the programme, which was officially launched on March 26, 2024, and will continue until June 30, 2028, aims to achieve a "qualitative leap" in the provision of services and government performance.

The programme will achieve "the leap" through the adoption of digital identity, the expansion of digital health and education services, the improvement of public data management, and the application of human-cantered digital governance standards.

The report revealed that Jordan has completed the operation of the electronic medical record system in 55 per cent of health facilities, recording an increase from 37 per cent in the baseline, which reflects a “significant” improvement in the digital transformation of the health sector.

According to the report, 69 per cent of recruitments in the civil service are subject to "competitive" procedures, compared with zero at the start of the programme, as part of enhancing "transparency" in recruitment and improving the "efficiency" of the public sector.

Other indicators recorded "tangible" progress, most notably the doubling of the number of patients using the "Sehaty" electronic platform, the expectation of an improvement in Jordan's ranking in the Right to Information (RTI) Index, in addition to an expected improvement in the Open Data Index (OPI).

The programme also continues to make progress in terms of e-participation, the adoption of digital identity, and the improvement of government data sharing mechanisms.

The programme is financed through two main components: a $321 million World Bank loan and a $29 million trust fund grant.

The total disbursement until the end of July amounted to $119 million, or 34 per cent of the total funding, while about $231 million is still in use during the next three years.

The programme aims to enable at least three million citizens to access digital services in the public and private sectors, using a reliable and human-centred digital infrastructure.

These services target women, the elderly over the age of 65, and refugees, as well as other groups using remote services and others through government service centres.

The education and health services are among the priorities of the transformation, including the digitisation of the General Secondary Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) and the development of the electronic medical record system.

By 2028, 3.5 million people are expected to adopt a digital ID, including 1.75 million women and 200,000 older people.

The programme also seeks to digitalise the education sector through the establishment of digital assessment centres, the training of 5,000 teachers, and the inclusion of refugees in digital Tawjihi exams.

In the health sector, the programme seeks to make the electronic medical record 100 per cent more popular, establish a national system to ensure the quality of health data, and activate the mechanisms for using data in medical decision-making, Al Mamlaka TV added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

