SALALAH: Oman has officially launched the ‘Future of the World of Work Forum’ in Salalah, marking a major milestone in national and regional efforts to prepare for fast-evolving changes in the labour market.

Organised by the Ministry of Labour as part of the broader Labour Forum, the event is taking place over two days in Dhofar Governorate and brings together a wide range of experts, policymakers and academics from across Oman and the Gulf.

The forum aims to generate actionable recommendations that enhance national employment strategies

Held at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment, the forum serves as a strategic platform to explore how economic and technological transformations are reshaping jobs, skills and employment systems. The goal is to anticipate future shifts and develop policies that equip Oman’s workforce — and those across the GCC — with the tools to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world.

On its first day, the forum featured two major dialogue sessions addressing pressing issues facing today’s labour markets. The first session, titled ‘Major Transformations and the Sustainability of Labour Markets’, presented three policy-driven working papers on economic transformations, employment policies focused on continuous learning, and GCC approaches to labour market sustainability.

The forum aims to generate actionable recommendations that enhance national employment strategies

The second session focused on education and skills under the theme ‘Economic Transformations and the Future of Skills: The GCC Context.’ Speakers shared insights on leading the employment ecosystem through governance models, forecasting skills needs to meet development goals and the evolving role of education policy.

The forum’s themes align with Oman Vision 2040 and the broader Gulf vision for inclusive, sustainable and knowledge-based economic growth. It aims to generate actionable recommendations that enhance national employment strategies and ensure regional human capital can adapt to future challenges.

Running alongside the main forum is an exhibition titled ‘Future Talents... Thought and Action’, featuring innovative student projects from vocational colleges across Oman. This space provides young Omanis a platform to showcase their creativity and readiness for the future workforce. A special session held as part of the exhibition discussed vocational training and entrepreneurship to empower youth to take an active role in sustainable development.

The ‘Future of the World of Work Forum’ underlines Oman’s proactive commitment to preparing a resilient and future-ready workforce, capable of navigating global shifts while driving national and regional prosperity.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

