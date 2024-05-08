Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, participated in the 2024 Arabian Travel Market under the Sharjah government pavilion. The company showcased its major projects in the tourism and hospitality sector, in addition to exploring new cooperation opportunities with leading international entities and companies in various sectors of tourism, travel, and hospitality.

During its participation in the press conference held by the www.sharjahtourism.aeSharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority on the sidelines of the exhibition, Sharjah Asset Management highlighted the most significant investment projects under its umbrella, along with its geographical expansions, investments, and various projects worldwide that contribute to supporting and enhancing the economy of the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the conference, Salim Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications department and Customer Service sector at Sharjah Asset Management, said, "Our participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 is an important step to introduce the participating entities to the company's diverse external investments strategically spread across various sectors in targeted geographic regions, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific."

Al Midfa spoke about the company's local investments across various fields including food security, transportation, education, facilities management, and hospitality. Recently, the company signed an agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts to manage the "VOCO" hotel in Sharjah, which will be a qualitative addition to the company's portfolio in the hospitality sector. It enhances the company's presence on the regional tourism map, strengthens the tourism industry in the Emirate, and consequently opens opportunities for investors and real estate developers to learn about these projects, establish partnerships, and discover the strategic benefits of investing in the Emirate.

An overview of Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management Company is the investment arm of the Sharjah government, aiming to achieve its vision of enhancing economic and social development, supporting and accelerating the wheel of sustainable economy in the Emirate, in partnership with the public and private sectors. It encourages investment and enhances social responsibility through optimal use of resources, meeting the needs of Sharjah's community, and ensuring their sustainable welfare.

