Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) signed two MoUs with the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) and the National Maritime Academy (NMA), during the third and final day of its participation in the Saudi Tourism Forum 2024, which was held in Riyadh from 22nd to 24th January, to share its main mandates, services, and progress towards enabling coastal tourism.

As the MoUs signing comes within the framework of the SRSA’s mandates, part of which aims to issue the necessary policies, plans, and programs to regulate navigational and marine tourism activities, as well as developing a mechanism to ensure the protection of the marine environment in which these activities are carried out, also enhancing human capability in fields relating to coastal tourism sector.

While the first MoU was signed by the Acting CEO of SRSA, Mr. Mohammed Al-Asiri, and CEO of SIRC, Eng. Ziyad Al-Shiha, whereas the second MoU was signed by the Head of the Partnerships at SRSA, HH. Prince Saud Al Saud, and the Managing Director of the National Maritime Academy, Capt. Turki Alshehri.

The MoU signed by SRSA and SIRC aims to establish a coastal tourism command center in Riyadh, which will focus on several crucial aspects including the environment, security, safety and tourism. As well as a project to install, supply, monitor and maintain mooring buoys along the Red Sea. Along with a project to regulate waste management and recycling in facilities and sites where navigational and marine tourism activities are practiced, including initiatives for waste treatment and disposal in the Red Sea.

Moreover, the MoU signed by SRSA and the National Maritime Academy aimed at providing training and consulting studies in the field of sustainable marine protection, marine tourism and recreational activities.

qNoting that the MoUs signed by SRSA come as part of its objective to integrate with its partners in the public and private sectors locally and internationally, in addition to expanding its strategic partnerships, exchanging experiences, and implementing best practices to promote regenerative tourism, sustainable development, and showcasing the pristine wonders of the Red Sea as a global tourism destination, while preserving and protecting its environment.