Dubai: The Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (MEIDAM) was pleased to announce the opening of its highly anticipated annual event. The grand opening of MEIDAM 2023 was graced by a plethora of VIPs, featuring welcome addresses from Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM, H.E. Khaled Khalifa, the Representative to the GCC Countries for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and representatives from the World Health Organisation.

The conference is organized by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre, in partnership with the MEIDAM Association.

"We are honored today for the largest-ever edition in the conference's history, in which around 3,000 expert and specialized doctors are participating this year in the field of dermatology and cosmetic medicine; and undoubtedly, the MEIDAM conference is considered a milestone and an important platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among all those working in the field of dermatology and cosmetic medicine. This global event will contribute to enhancing partnerships with governmental institutions, international and private organizations, and all partners and stakeholders." said Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition (MEIDAM), MEIDAM Association.

The Secretary-General of MEIDAM, Dr. Saad Sami Al Sogair, mentioned, "The conference includes multiple tracks encompassing a variety of specialized fields, including general dermatological diseases, pediatric medical cases, cosmetic medicine, fungal infections, vitiligo, psoriasis, and other areas. The conference is distinguished by its intensive scientific program, which includes the holding of 47 seminars and specialized workshops in six scientific programs held concurrently over the three days of the conference.

The conference discusses over 220 refereed research papers and more than 220 scientific lectures showcasing the latest research and information on new studies and urgent and pressing topics related to dermatological and aesthetic diseases. Meanwhile, the accompanying exhibition displays the latest advanced devices and new trends in this sector. The conference hosts a series of specialized scientific and practical workshops licensed by the Dubai Health Authority to practically train doctors on the latest methods of cosmetic injections, cosmetic medicine, and anti-aging; the first day will witness hosting of the scientific program of the Arab Organization for Cosmetic Surgery, featuring new trends in this sector

A Comprehensive Scientific Program

The conference began with an extensive scientific program featuring world-renowned experts in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Day 1 kicked off with topics ranging from "What's New in Dermatology?" by Dr. Ameen AlAwadhi to "Sport-Related Dermatoses," presented by Dr. Ahmed El Attar. The conference covered a myriad of pressing issues such as pruritus pathophysiology, antifungal therapy, cosmetic dermatology, cutaneous drug reactions, and much more.

Special Keynote and Panel Discussions

The first day also featured keynote lectures and panel discussions with some of the most distinguished names in the field. Dr. Kimberly Butterwick delivered the first keynote lecture, and Dr. Ashraf Reda discussed the challenges and practical considerations of antifungal-resistant dermatophytes.

Hands-On Training and Workshops

Attendees could look forward to several hands-on training sessions and workshops covering the latest advancements in the field. These included an "Ellansé scientific presentation," a training module on "Multilayered Body Contouring," and a Clinic WS on Botox™.

Pediatric and Clinical Dermatology

The first day's tracks also delved deep into pediatric dermatology, hair restoration techniques, laser complications, and dermatological manifestations of systemic conditions. Session leaders like Dr. Sultan Alkhenaizan and Dr. Samir Al Mahfoud offered their insights into these complex areas.

In-Depth Tracks

The conference was divided into multiple tracks that spanned a variety of specialized areas, including general dermatology, pediatric issues, aesthetic medicine, fungal infections, vitiligo, psoriasis, and much more.

Innovation at Its Best

A special segment on "From Skin Deep to Deep Learning: The Future of Non-Invasive Aesthetic Medicine in the Digital Age" engaged attendees in discussions on the integration of technology in dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

A Global Community

With contributors from across the globe, the event fostered international collaboration to advance the science and practice of dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

DAY 2, SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Day 2 of the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition promises to be an illuminating experience for dermatology and aesthetic medicine experts. Taking place on September 23rd, 2023, the day offers a blend of cutting-edge advancements and traditional knowledge. Highlights include a deep dive into the management of chronic hand dermatitis led by Udaya Kumar Padubidri and Atlal Al Lafi's presentation on Prurigo Nodularis. Medical professionals won't want to miss the Egyptian Women’s Dermatologic Society (EWDS) session, plus there is much anticipation for Khaled Al Naqbi’s talk on multi-disciplinary collaboration between dermatologists and rheumatologists. The program will also delve into technological advancements like exosome therapy, fractional microneedling radiofrequency, and noninvasive treatments for skin dyschromias. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in Q&A sessions and coffee breaks, facilitating peer-to-peer interaction and networking. Prepare for a day packed with education, innovation, and collaboration.

DAY 3, SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM: Sunday, September 24, 2023

The third and final day of the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition promises to be a fitting conclusion to a groundbreaking event. The day's program will be moderated by leading experts from around the world and span a range of compelling topics. The morning sessions will delve into advances in acne management, including an engaging discussion on isotretinoin and the use of spironolactone in dermatology. Special sessions hosted by the Iranian Society of Dermatology and the Tunisian Society of Dermatology and Venereology will explore topics such as Moh's surgery, non-surgical face rejuvenation, and rare Tunisian cases of genodermatosis. The afternoon will see discussions on innovative technologies like 3D Bio-Printing for hair loss and an intriguing Dermatopathology Jeopardy game. Track 2 focuses on the psychiatric aspects of hair disorders and the latest treatments, while Track 3 and Track 4 will explore cutting-edge treatments for Kaposi's sarcoma, cutaneous T-Cell lymphoma, and new methods in thread lifting and body sculpting. It's a day packed with scientific rigor, innovative techniques, and eye-opening discussions, setting the stage for the future of dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

Visit MEIDAM Conference to find out more

View the event agenda HERE

About MEIDAM:

The Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (MEIDAM)—House of Dermatology is an international platform dedicated to fostering scientific and clinical collaborations in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. This annual conference, currently in its 8th edition, takes place every September in Dubai and is organized by the MEIDAM Association.

Since its inception in 2016, MEIDAM has grown under the leadership of the steering committee led by President Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi and Vice President Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan from the UAE, Secretary General Dr. Saad Al Sogair, and Honorary President Dr. Sami Al Sogair from Saudi Arabia. It has become a global gathering of Dermatology, Aesthetics, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery associations from all corners of the world, including countries like Russia, New Zealand, Chile, and the United States. It has not only established itself as a hub for dermatologists to exchange the latest updates in the field, but also as a meeting point for the key leaders of dermatology societies from the Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent, to collaborate scientifically.

Founded in 2021, the MEIDAM Association is an active international, non-profit organization that forms part of the Dubai Association Centre, a subsidy of the Dubai Chamber under the Dubai Government. It is a collective effort by dermatology society leaders from the Middle East region with a mission to promote evidence-based practices, ensuring optimal patient care, and to foster collaborations that enhance the standards of dermatologic and aesthetic care within the region and beyond. The organization advocates for increased diversity, equity, and excellence in dermatology and aesthetic medicine through education, advocacy, and mentorship.

MEIDAM's partnerships extends to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), our Global Humanitarian Partner. MEIDAM has pledged to support the UNHCR and we call upon our partners and supporters to donate to the UNHCR’s programs. Our goal is to bridge the gap of technological advances in education between East and West, bringing the global platform into the region and providing opportunities for the next generation of dermatologists.

For more information, visit: www.meidamconf.com, www.meidamassociation.com, or www.drk.ae

About DXB LIVE:

DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, with creative, technical, and operational capacities it has to establish all types of events in the highest level, this includes exhibitions, conferences, festivals, recreational events, national events, major business events, and high-end and private weddings.

DXB LIVE is moving rapidly towards strengthening its position among the world's largest event companies and is linked to strong alliances with a number of international event organizations. The Agency offers its services for more than 100 major events and partners annually. Its combined services deliver more than 500 thousand square feet of exhibition stands, live events, conferences, and other complex solutions. It also organizes events and trade exhibitions as well as providing strategic consultancy to associations and international organizations.

Media Enquiries

Please contact Ben Kershaw:

ben@wearehivemind.com

For more information, visit: www.meidamconf.com l www.meidamassociation.com l www.drk.ae