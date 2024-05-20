Attracting speakers and delegates from across the GCC

Summit to address compelling global investment themes: Family Offices, Venture Capital, Sustainable Investment, AI and more

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Middle East Investors Summit, the region’s premier event for institutional investors and family offices, will take place on 27-28 May 2024 at the Rosewood Hotel on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by Collab, the Middle East Investors Summit is an elite gathering of investment experts, institutional investors and family offices passionate about face-to-face interactions, debate and knowledge sharing, set against the backdrop of the thriving Middle Eastern financial landscape.

The event’s agenda has been curated to encompass a diverse mix of the global investment industry’s hottest topics, covering areas such as: emerging technologies, digital assets and crypto, sports and entertainment, sustainable investing, and Gulf family offices.

These themes, and more, will be debated in various sessions comprising keynote presentations, fireside chats, one-to-one meetings, interactive panels and networking opportunities.

Central to the Middle East Investors Summit is the region’s growing influence as a lucrative business hub, driven by local economies’ active diversification, and boosted by historical wealth and the large proportion of family businesses operating within the GCC’s private sectors.

Confirmed speakers for the Middle East Investors Summit include:

· Hans-Jörg Baumann – Chairman - StepStone Group

· Kamlesh Kasala - Director - AMWAL

· Dr. Abudullah Najashi - CEO - Najashi Holding

· Loai Batineh - CEO - OMINVEST

· Deepak Mehra - Chief Economist - Commercial Bank of Dubai

· Kaiser Geelani - Chief Economist - Multiply Group

· Bader Buallay - Senior Director - Osool Asset Management

· Kishore Muktinutalapati - Head - Investment Strategy - ADCB

· Maher Al Kaabi - Independent Board Member - Alserkal Group

· Jorge Felippe - CEO - Almulla Capital

· Martin Haugaard - Founder/Chairman - European Maritime Finance

The event will open with an address from Chairperson Rachel Pether, CFA, TV Host of Digital Asset Report, followed by an opening keynote presentation from Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, Advisor, Chairman’s Office at Abu Dhabi Global Market, the international financial centre augmenting Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub.

