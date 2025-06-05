Tunis - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, met on Wednesday with his Danish counterpart, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, during a visit to Copenhagen.

During the meeting, they emphasised the long-standing relations between Tunisia and Denmark, and Tunisia's desire to strengthen prospects for joint cooperation in various fields.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers agreed to set up a committee to address economic issues and discuss areas in which Denmark excels, such as renewable energy, sustainable agricultural production, and the health and pharmaceutical industries.

The Foreign Minister praised the continuous development of Tunisian–Danish relations, noting Denmark's decision to open an embassy in Tunisia in August next year.

Nafti added that this decision "represents a strong expression of Denmark's confidence in Tunisia's position in its regional environment, and its commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and expanding its horizons."

He also praised the constructive political dialogue between Tunisia and Denmark, which will assume the presidency of the European Union in the second half of this year.

He emphasised the convergence of views between the two countries on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

In this context, he reiterated Tunisia's firm position on the ongoing violations committed by the occupation forces against the Palestinian people, describing these practices as amounting to "genocide."

He reiterated Tunisia's call for the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate right to establish a free and independent state in their territories, with Al-Quds as its capital.

For his part, Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen expressed his deep satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations since their establishment in 1959, which are based on mutual respect and shared interests.

He stated that the opening of a Danish embassy in Tunisia demonstrates Denmark's commitment to enhancing cooperation and fostering a stronger partnership between the two countries.

Minister Rasmussen affirmed that Denmark considers Tunisia an important partner in Africa and the Arab region, and is looking forward to strengthening cooperation in many areas, particularly in the fields of education, vocational training, and the transition to renewable energy sources.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti met with Danish Parliament Speaker Søren Gade. The two ministers reviewed Tunisia's development efforts and opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and their implications for stability.

During the meeting, the minister expressed Tunisia's gratitude for its historical ties with Denmark and its commitment to enhancing all aspects of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two friendly nations.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations to reflect the depth and longevity of bilateral ties.

On this occasion, Nafti highlighted Tunisia's approach to consolidating democratic practices and its commitment to the necessary reforms relating to good governance, the fight against corruption, and the establishment of values of social justice and economic recovery under the leadership of President Kais Saied.

He also emphasised the important role that the Danish Parliament can play in supporting Tunisia, alongside its European partners, in recovering stolen assets belonging to the Tunisian people.

The minister assured the Speaker of the Danish Parliament that Tunisia attaches great importance to security and stability in the region and beyond, and noted that the initiative revived by Tunisia in cooperation with Egypt and Algeria to focus on security and stability in Libya by establishing Libyan institutions capable of uniting Libyans is the best proof of this.

He added that Tunisia seeks to make the Mediterranean a secure and stable region.

For his part, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament praised the strength of relations between the two countries, affirming his country's interest in strengthening cooperation with Tunisia given its pivotal location in the Mediterranean and on the African continent.

He expressed his country's readiness to bolster parliamentary cooperation at the bilateral level and within the European Parliament.

