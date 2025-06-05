Arab Finance: Forbes Middle East and Beltone Holding announced the inaugural Top Advisors & Investors Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Cairo during the second half (H2) of 2025, according to a press release.

The summit aims to contribute to reshaping investment strategies and channeling capital toward high-growth sectors of the future.

It will gather global investors, Beltone’s financial advisers, and top regional companies to explore emerging trends and unlock key opportunities within a dynamic investment landscape.

This comes amid a backdrop of rapid economic and financial transformation across the MENA region.

The panel discussions will touch upon emerging asset classes, the impact of digital transformation, and AI’s role in revamping the business and investment landscape.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Middle East, commented: “Launching this initiative, in collaboration with Beltone Holding, presents a strategic opportunity for leading economic advisors and investors to gather, exchange insights on evolving market dynamics, and uncover high-potential opportunities across sectors including finance, technology, services, healthcare, real estate, and tourism.”

