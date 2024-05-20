Abu Dhabi: The 10th edition of the International Conference in Dermatology and Aesthetics (AIDA) will be held in Abu Dhabi from 24 to 26 May. The event is expected to attract approximately 600 international experts, doctors, and lecturers. Among the participants will be 60 experts and specialists from the UAE and other countries who will present their experiences and expertise in dermatology, aesthetics, and lasers.

AIDA-2024 is sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, which has accredited the participation in the Conference with 18.5 hours of continuing medical education (CME). Attendees include dermatology, cosmetic, and laser societies from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Middle East, and international societies specialising in these fields.

The Conference, which will be held at Conrad Etihad Towers Abu Dhabi, will address the most recent developments in dermatology, cosmetic and anti-ageing medicine, lasers and cosmetics. Furthermore, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insight into novel and pioneering treatments for a range of skin-related conditions, as well as to apply evidence-based strategies and practices.

Dr. Khaled Othman, Founder and Conference Chair, Consultant Dermatology & Aesthetician, Chairman of Skin & Slim Medical Center, Abu Dhabi, asserted that the UAE's prudent leadership attaches great importance to the health of UAE citizens and residents. He further noted that the health sector in the UAE is witnessing significant development and is attracting outstanding health professionals who provide high-quality medical care for all.

Dr. Khaled Othman also asserted that the UAE has become a reliable global destination for healthcare in all medical specialties, with a significant increase in medical tourism. This is due to the advanced health infrastructure, hospitals, important expertise, advanced medical devices and equipment available in all cities of the UAE, with Abu Dhabi being a particular focus.

Furthermore, he noted that Abu Dhabi is a significant hub for specialized medical conferences, hosting numerous such events throughout the year. These conferences offer invaluable opportunities for medical and technical professionals to gain valuable insights and expertise through discussions, health papers, and research.

Dr. Huda Rajab, Chair-Elect and Co-Chair of the Dermatology Program, Chair of the Dermatology Department at AHS-SEHA in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has stated that the conference program will focus on exploring advances in dermatology and innovative techniques used in the treatment of major skin diseases and defects. Furthermore, the conference will facilitate the dissemination of the latest knowledge and expertise derived from research in dermatology, skin surgery and cosmetic medicine.

Furthermore, she indicated that the conference will feature the presentation of several scientific and research papers on skin diseases and novel therapeutic approaches, including biological therapies, acute and chronic eczema, alopecia, and others. Additionally, it will showcase the latest devices utilized in the treatment of skin diseases, she said.

Dr. Huda also elucidated that the scientific programme of the conference encompasses several scientific workshops that delve into the most pivotal dermatological and cosmetic afflictions and their therapeutic modalities, presented by esteemed local and international luminaries to elucidate the most recent global advancements in the domain of dermatology, lasers, and cosmetology, with the objective of enhancing healthcare. This endeavour aims to equip physicians with the requisite knowledge and expertise to implement these advancements in their clinical practice.

AIDA will present the latest technological and medical advances in the diagnosis and treatment of dermatological conditions, laser therapy, and aesthetic procedures. Approximately 20 exhibitors will showcase the most recent devices and medical equipment related to dermatology, aesthetics, and lasers at this year's exhibition.