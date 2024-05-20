Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) successfully organised the Occupational Safety and Health Forum 2024, which aimed at fostering dialogue and exchanging best practices in managing these aspects across various sectors within the emirate. The two-day event also highlighted the department's role and commitment to ensuring the safety of community members by monitoring the projects it oversees.

The event was attended by HE Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at the DMT alongside senior representatives, employees, contractors, and stakeholders. During the forum’s run, local and international experts convened to address critical issues surrounding workplace safety and health. Through engaging discussions and presentations, attendees had the opportunity to explore various strategies and best practices aimed at overcoming challenges in this vital area. It also provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, enabling participants to gain a deeper understanding of current trends and innovations in occupational safety and health management.

Reflecting on the forum, HE Dr Salem Al Kaabi, said: "The forum’s success underscores our unwavering dedication to providing a safe work environment for everyone within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. With over 16,000 dedicated employees alone working within the DMT and its affiliates, in addition to its regulatory oversight of the construction and transportation sectors – both pivotal sectors within the emirate – we remain steadfast in our mission to cultivate a culture where safety and wellness flourish, empowering each member to thrive."

It was held as part of the department’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Week, which is held under the theme of "Assuring Occupational Safety and Health at Work in Changing Circumstances". It was organised in conjunction with the World Day for Safety and Health at Work by the International Labour Conference (ILC), which took place from May 6th to 10th.

