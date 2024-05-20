Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Just a few weeks ago, in the heart of Dubai’s desert, Nike revolutionized the fitness, wellbeing and mindfulness space with the launch of its Nike Well Festival. Hosted at Nara Desert Escape with over 800 guests in attendance, the two-day event embodied Nike’s vision of fostering a sense of connection and inclusion beyond its identity as a sports brand.

Brought to the Middle East by Nike Well Collective, the festival showcased Nike’s commitment to delivering expertise and guidance across body, mind and life through its community of trainers and coaches. The secret to its success? Its Collective. And the goal? To get the local community moving.

Made up of Nike trainers, coaches, DJ’s, presenters, wellness experts and functional movement practitioners, the Collective is a group of like-minded individuals who aim to create a community where everyone feels connected and included. It’s a space dedicated to fostering connections, encouraging wholesome movement and increasing general wellbeing.

While the festival redefined Nike’s role in promoting holistic health and community engagement, the brand wants to ensure an everlasting impact and sustainment on the ground, and this is where Nike Membership comes in.

Nike’s membership experiences offer consumers across the UAE and KSA the opportunity to learn about exclusive products and releases ahead of launch, as well as to participate in community-led events, workouts and workshops. To become members, people can download the Nike ME app to gain access to complimentary sessions spanning across Nike Well Collective’s five holistic fitness pillars: movement, mindfulness, nutrition, rest and connection.

Whether it’s a yoga class, community run, functional movement workshop or conversation on the intersection of movement and mental health, Nike Membership experiences and Nike Well Collective go hand in hand. Sessions are open to all, goals are community-led, and movement means more than just sweating.

The membership is free and brings a world of benefits to users to help them embrace and celebrate all forms of movement and diverse health journeys to be their authentic selves.

To learn more about Nike Well Collective, go to nike.com/nikewellcollective and follow @nikewellcollective on Instagram.