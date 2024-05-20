The Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have recently signed a three-year cooperation protocol to fund a groundbreaking technical project aimed at revolutionizing patient care in Egypt.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by EHA Chairperson Ahmed El-Sobky, aims to enhance the quality of healthcare services and improve accessibility for all Egyptians.

The protocol, signed by EHA CEO Amir El-Telwany and JICA Senior Advisor Makoto Tobe, outlines a comprehensive project that will initially focus on 22 healthcare facilities across various sectors and governorates.

Key components of the project include the development of modern, patient-centric healthcare models, the issuance of comprehensive guidelines for quality and patient safety, and extensive training programs for healthcare professionals.

El-Sobky emphasized the importance of this collaboration in achieving EHA’s strategic vision of universal health coverage for all citizens. He stated, “This cooperation represents a significant step towards enhancing the quality of health services and promoting access to care.”

Tobe, highlighting JICA’s commitment to global health improvement, expressed optimism that the project would have a profound and positive impact on Egypt’s healthcare system. He said, “Improving healthcare quality and providing universal health coverage are fundamental priorities for sustainable development.”

A notable aspect of the project is the establishment of a model hospital in Egypt dedicated to patient-centred care. This hospital will be twinned with a corresponding institution in Japan, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, experience, and best practices in patient care. The initiative aims to create a continuous learning environment that benefits both healthcare providers and patients.

This collaborative effort between EHA and JICA underscores the power of international cooperation and reflects their shared commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and access worldwide. Both organizations anticipate tangible results that will contribute to a healthier and more equitable future for all Egyptians.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

