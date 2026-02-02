Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced the release of the first edition of a procedural guide for the state-funded medical treatment programme, dated January 2026, as part of efforts to standardise services and streamline approval processes.

The health ministry said the move reflects Egypt’s commitment to citizens’ constitutional right to equitable and comprehensive healthcare. The state-funded treatment scheme remains a key pillar of Egypt’s healthcare system until the nationwide rollout of universal health insurance is completed.

Abdel Ghaffar said the guide aims to unify working standards across the General Administration of Specialised Medical Councils and simplify the documentation cycle required to obtain treatment approvals.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the guide, prepared under the supervision of the Therapeutic Medicine Sector, provides detailed administrative and medical procedures, including step-by-step instructions for submitting treatment requests starting with uploading medical files endorsed by the hospital’s three-member medical committee.

The guide includes unified medical standards outlining required tests and investigations for each specialty — such as general surgery, haematology, oncology, nephrology and ophthalmology — to speed up decision-making.

It also covers advanced specialised treatments including cardiac and thoracic surgeries, interventional radiology, multiple sclerosis care, bone marrow transplantation and chemotherapy and radiotherapy for cancer patients.

The ministry said the guide also specifies requirements for renewing treatment approvals to ensure transparency and uninterrupted access to care.

Mohamed El-Akkad, head of the Specialised Medical Councils administration, said the guide provides a clear roadmap for hospitals and regional councils, reducing waiting times and ensuring high-quality support reaches eligible patients.

The health ministry reaffirmed its commitment to further healthcare reforms and urged medical facilities to comply with the new procedural framework.

