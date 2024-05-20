Extracted Oils and Derivatives Company (ZEOT) posted an 11.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profits after tax during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s financial indicators.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 8.327 million in the July-March period this FY, compared to EGP 9.453 million in the same period last FY.

Meanwhile, revenues rose 12.3% YoY to EGP 2.895 billion from EGP 2.579 billion.

Extracted Oils and Derivatives, an affiliate of Holding Company for Food Industries, is engaged in the extraction and production of oil from animals and vegetables, as well as the manufacture, packaging, and trade of industrial and liquid soaps and detergents.

