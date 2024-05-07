Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:- Petromin Foton is proud to announce its sponsorship and active participation in the Jeddah International Building & Interior Exhibition 2024 from May 7th to May 9th. JIBEX represents an evolutionary step for local and international companies to capitalize on the immense opportunities in the construction and commercial market in Saudi Arabia.

Foton is the largest and most renowned manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world, known for its advanced technology and reliability, with a proven track record of over 12 million deliveries worldwide.

Petromin Corporation is the authorized exclusive distributor of Foton vehicles in Saudi Arabia. They excel in meeting the diverse needs of their customers with reliable products and exceptional after-sales services.

At the exhibition, Foton will showcase its Auman series trucks, including the C-Tipper, Tunland pickup, and R-Tractor Head, each designed to meet the needs of the construction industry. Customers are welcome to visit Petromin Foton stand to view these exciting vehicles.

Mark Timms, Managing Director of Commercial Vehicles at Petromin Foton, expressed his enthusiasm about their involvement in the upcoming JIBEX exhibition's second edition. "We are proud of our company's commitment to offering technologically advanced, strong, and reliable vehicles to businesses.” Foton's co-sponsorship of the event underscores their dedication to innovation in the commercial vehicle sector, aiming to showcase their latest products and solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern enterprises. This participation also signifies Foton's strategic efforts to strengthen its presence and engagement within the industry, demonstrating its role as a key player in providing top-tier commercial transportation solutions.

We invite everyone to join us at our booth to experience firsthand the advancements we bring to the industry.”

-End-

About Petromin Corporation

Petromin Corporation, with its rich history and expertise in the automotive industry, is a leading provider of integrated automotive solutions in the Middle East. The company is dedicated to delivering excellence and innovation, ensuring customer satisfaction through high-quality products and services.

About Foton:

Foton, the largest Commercial Vehicle Manufacturer in the world, has carved a Global presence in the Commercial Vehicle Industry. It focuses on producing high-quality Commercial Vehicles by forging strategic partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers such as Daimler (Mercedes-Benz), ZF Transmission, and Cummins Engines, to name just a few.

The partnership with Petromin presents Foton with a unique opportunity to deepen its roots in the Saudi market and benefit from Petromin’s local expertise and market presence.