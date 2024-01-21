His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh and other ministry officials met with Singapore’s Minister of Communications and Information, Mrs. Josephine Teo

The delegation of Jordanian ICT leaders and entrepreneurs held several meetings with Singaporean businesses and organizations

Singapore – Jordan Source, a program operating under the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, recently conducted a series of highly strategic meetings during their official visit to Singapore. On the sidelines of the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum, which was attended by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, Jordan Source and its delegation of local tech leaders met with numerous Singaporean businesses, organizations, and government officials.

These meetings included an exclusive engagement with Singapore’s Minister of Communications and Information, Mrs. Josephine Teo, during which the Jordanian delegation received a briefing on Singapore’s latest developments and initiatives in Singapore’s digital economy and cybersecurity space, and the two parties discussed various opportunities for cooperation and strengthening relations.

The ministry also met with Mr. Lew Chuen Hong, the CEO of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)—the entity responsible for developing and regulating the country’s information and communication and media sectors, working to create a dynamic and holistic ICT and digital media ecosystem.

Over the course of several days, members of the Jordan Source delegation—which included ministry officials as well as Jordanian ICT leaders and tech entrepreneurs—conducted numerous other engagements, including meetings with local businesses and organizations like BIGO, SGtech, ACE, SBF, SGInnovate, and NCS, all of which provided delegates with the change to explore collaboration opportunities. The ministry also met with representatives from Singapore’s Fintech Academy, and with a number of entrepreneurship ecosystem investors.

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, the Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, said, “One of our primary objectives when conducting visits like this one is to explore opportunities for international partnership—both on the governmental level and for the private sector. Visiting Singapore and meeting with so many innovative tech leaders has been a valuable experience for our delegation, creating a wealth of potential opportunities for learning and collaboration and reinforcing our convictions in the strength and competitiveness of Jordan’s ICT sector. I am especially grateful to Mrs. Josephine Teo, Singapore’s Minister of Communications and Information, for taking the time to meet with us, and I look forward to building on our partnership with Singapore in the years to come.”

In addition to the ministry attendees, the Jordanian delegation featured key representatives from a wealth of ICT companies and organizations that have found success in Jordan’s digital ecosystem, including BIGO, Concentrix + Webhelp, Estarta, Jawaker, Maysalward, Progressive Generation Studios, Zain Zinc, ZenHR, Intaj, and the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF).

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that seeks to elevate Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish—all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources.