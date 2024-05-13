The MFA Year One exhibition, titled “Pressure Points,” has opened at the Art Gallery’s auxiliary venue, the Project Space.

Abu Dhabi: The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery has announced a new artist as part of its ongoing exhibition, In Real Time. The unique concept, which sees the exhibition itself change and evolve in real time, is curated by Executive Director of the NYUAD Art Gallery Maya Allison, with a curatorial intervention by Curator and Research Assistant Professor Duygu Demir.

The NYUAD Project Space, the Art Gallery’s auxiliary venue, has opened the MFA Year One exhibition, Pressure Points, which is on view until May 22.

Geography in Transformation

In the exhibition In Real Time, at the NYUAD Art Gallery

Nujoom Alghanem reimagines the concepts of thread and weaving, shifting the focus from individuals to landscapes, geographies, and countries. This work, titled Geography in Transformation, is the newest addition to the Art Gallery’s In Real Time exhibition. In her work, Alghanem invites audiences to actively engage in the creation of their own geographies, offering a unique exploration of the intricate relationship between humans and their environment. The sound component of this installation comprises Alghanem’s poem The Passerby Collects the Moonlight, which was interpreted through a song by Randa Haidar in Arabic and English. Click here for more details.

MFA Year One exhibition: Pressure Points

The Project Space, the Art Gallery’s auxiliary venue

Artists and NYUAD Year One students Dima Abou Zannad, Bao, Adele Bea Cipste, Hala El Abora, Mowen Li, Jude Maharmah, Safeya Sharif, and Danutė Vaitekūnaitė will present diverse artworks conceptualizing our understanding of pressure points. The young artists apply pressure to matter both literally and figuratively, exploring widely diverse subjects in their works and installations which demonstrate the ways in which the outside is indelibly linked to the inside.

Exhibition dates: On view until Wednesday, May 22. Click here for more details.

About the NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery

Established in 2014, the NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery is among the only university galleries in the region with a program of scholarly and experimental museum exhibitions. Supporting the progress made by other arts institutions within the UAE, the NYUAD Art Gallery and the projects it supports serve the local arts community as a testing ground for new and innovative curatorial approaches that nourish the dialogue around exhibition practice in the Gulf. The program is recognized for mapping new territories and ideas, presenting exhibitions by internationally established artists, curators, and scholars. A regular book publication program is a core part of its curatorial frame within its academic mission. In addition, its auxiliary venue, the Project Space is an exhibition laboratory for UAE-based artists and curators. Situated within NYU Abu Dhabi, the community of which hails from over 125 countries, the Art Gallery, the Project Space, and the Art Gallery's Reading Room collectively open up artistic opportunities and initiate regional and global dialogue.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 30 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest-ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.