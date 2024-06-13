Doha: Qatar Museums yesterday announced its fall 2024 exhibitions programme.

Among the highlights are MANZAR: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today, an unprecedented exhibition on the diverse and rich landscape of visual art and architecture from Pakistan and its diasporas; The Art and Influence of Jean-Leon Gerome (1824-1904), the first major exhibition on the artist in the Middle East; Splendours of the Atlas: a Voyage Through Morocco’s Heritage, exploring the multifaceted heritage of Islamic Morocco and organised as part of the ongoing Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture; Ellsworth Kelly at 100, the American painter and sculptor’s first-ever retrospective in the Middle East; and the first Forensic Architecture exhibition in the Gulf region.

The exhibitions have been made possible through collaborations within Qatar Museums, including between the future Lusail Museum and Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and the future Art Mill Museum and National Museum of Qatar.

The fall programme will be presented as part of Qatar Creates, the year-round national cultural movement that curates, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of cultural activities in Qatar.

