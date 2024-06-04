Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums announced an open call for early-career artists to participate in its latest initiative, Temporary Public Art.

This unique program offers the selected artist the chance to have the proposal commissioned, and the selected artwork will be installed at Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

Director of Public Art at Qatar Museums Abdulrahman Al Ishaq said, "This initiative marks a significant step in Qatar Museums' ongoing efforts in providing platforms for emerging talents to express themselves and contribute to the community."

"We look forward to seeing the innovative proposals and the inspirational artworks that will develop from this program," he added.

Submitted proposals must meet the outlined criteria, artists should possess strong skills to execute their proposed projects, and support from a mentor is permissible to ensure successful completion.

Proposals can include sculptures, installations, or mixed media works, and all artworks must be fabricated locally. Students may submit proposals either as individuals or in groups here.

The maximum budget for each project is QR 30,000, and the chosen artist will collaborate closely with a curator throughout the project.

Liwan Design Studios and Labs, located in a historic building in downtown Msheireb, supports Qatar's creative community by offering state-of-the-art facilities for various design disciplines, including pottery, leatherworking, digital photography, and prototyping, to empower designers in advancing their work.

