Qatar Tourism is pleased to announce a significant change for the upcoming 2025 edition of the highly anticipated Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE). Traditionally held in February, DJWE 2025 will be rescheduled to take place in 5th to 11th May 2025.

Recognized as one of the most prestigious events in the world of luxury jewellery and watches, DJWE has been a highlight on the global calendar for industry professionals, collectors, and enthusiasts alike. The decision to move the event to May is aimed at enhancing the overall experience for participants and ensuring the exhibition continues to set new standards of excellence.

The rescheduling of DJWE 2025 to May will provide exhibitors with an extended timeframe to prepare their latest collections and innovations, while also allowing attendees more time to plan their participation in this premier event.

Mark your calendars now and save the date for DJWE 2025 in May. Stay tuned for more updates and details about the exhibition as we get closer to the event dates.

