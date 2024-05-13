United Arab Emirates, Dubai: BHM Capital, a leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has secured the "Best Equity Broker in Dubai" award for its performance throughout 2023, at the sidelines of the 2024 Arab Federation of Capital Markets Conference, hosted by the Qatar Stock Exchange on April 29th and 30th. The conference brought together major stakeholders in the financial sector to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities encountered by Arab capital markets and potential strategies for addressing them.

Alaa Dwekat, the Deputy CEO of BHM Capital, and Ayman Ghoneim, the Chief Business Development Officer at the company, received the award shield from Abdulaziz Al Emadi, acting CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange, and Rami El-Dokany, Secretary General of the AFCM, in the presence of many business leaders, financial market officials, brokerage firms, and financial market enthusiasts from around the world.

Alaa Dwekat, stated, "This prestigious award underscores our dedication to enhancing and advancing our operations, thereby improving the trading system in Arab capital markets. We eagerly anticipate, with the collaborative efforts of our teams and the committed support of our partners, to persist in upholding our leadership position and driving further growth and prosperity across financial markets in the Arab world”.

Dwekat pointed out that the award not only reflects the high-quality services provided by BHM Capital but also demonstrates the trust of customers and investors, who are crucial to the company's success. He added that the supportive environment for companies and the facilitations provided by governmental and concerned authorities in the UAE have contributed to achieving this success and have encouraged businesses to improve their efficiency and operations.

The journey of BHM Capital is adorned with numerous appreciation awards that crown its continuous success in enhancing the attractiveness of Arab and global financial markets. This is supported by the expertise of its specialized financial analysis team, digital tools, systems, and award-winning trading platform accessible anytime, anywhere. Along with the comprehensive support provided to investors before and after trading sessions.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.



