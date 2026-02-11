United Arab Emirates: As flexible and online learning models become an increasingly visible part of the education landscape, Dwight Global Online School hosted Dwight Global Spark 2026 in Dubai, a student-led event bringing together students, parents, alumni, and educators from across the Dwight Schools network. The event offered a practical look at how internationally mobile families are engaging with alternative learning pathways in real time, with Spark 2026 taking place in Dubai as a reflection of the city’s role as a hub for globally mobile families and international education.

Members of the Dwight community gathered in person, including Dr. Blake Spahn, Vice Chancellor of Dwight Schools, alongside senior leadership from New York and from Dwight School Dubai, which is part of the wider Dwight Schools global network spanning New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Hanoi, Dubai, Cairo and Dwight Global Online School, the network’s online school. With Dwight School Cairo set to open in September 2026, the Dwight Schools network continues to expand its presence across the region, strengthening opportunities for collaboration and continuity for internationally mobile families.

Spark 2026 was led by students, who took on hosting, presenting and performance roles throughout the afternoon. Student contributions spanned sustainability and climate-focused initiatives, technology and data-driven projects, and performing arts segments. Alumni also returned to Dubai to share their experiences transitioning from school into university pathways, offering insight into how students adapt from flexible learning environments to higher education.

Several student presentations reflected the reality of balancing academic study with high-level commitments outside the classroom, including elite sport training, creative pursuits and independent projects. Initiatives such as the Dwight Global Climate Action Club, supported through the school’s Spark Tank funding programme, were also shared, with students outlining proposals informed by data science and AI modelling.

The event took place against the backdrop of continued discussion around digital transformation and blended education in the UAE, where regulators and schools are increasingly focused on quality, accountability and recognition within non-traditional learning models. Dubai’s diverse and transient population has contributed to growing interest in education pathways that provide continuity while accommodating global mobility.

“Dubai sits at the intersection of global movement and local education expectations,” said Dr. Blake Spahn. “What we saw at Spark was not a theoretical model, but students actively managing their learning while meeting the demands of life beyond the classroom. That reality is becoming more familiar for families across the UAE.”

Faculty and leadership were present throughout the event, engaging with families on how structure, mentorship and accountability operate across different learning environments within the Dwight Schools network. Discussions focused on how online and in-person experiences can intersect, and how students develop independence, time management and responsibility through these approaches.

For more information, visit www.dwight.ae and www.dwight.edu/dwight-global-online-school

About Dwight School Dubai

Established as part of Dwight’s global network of schools founded in New York in 1872, Dwight School Dubai brings the legacy of a 154-year tradition in personalised, world-class education to the heart of the UAE. As a pioneer of the full International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum, Dwight Dubai offers all four IB programmes, from the Primary Years to the Career-related and Diploma Programmes, within a diverse, inclusive, and future-focused learning community.

Guided by Dwight’s mission to ignite the spark of genius in every child, the Dubai campus in Sports City blends global vision with local relevance, nurturing creativity, curiosity, innovation, and global citizenship. With state-of-the-art facilities and a faculty deeply committed to student growth, Dwight School Dubai empowers learners to pursue their passions, embrace challenge, and shape meaningful futures. Its graduates progress to leading universities worldwide, equipped with the confidence, compassion, and critical thinking needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.

About Dwight Global Online School

A leading part of the Dwight network, Dwight Global Online School delivers a rigorous, personalised education that connects students, teachers, and learning beyond the limits of a traditional classroom. Through a combination of live video conferences that connect students with instructors and peers, on-demand resources accessible at any time, and personalised tutorial sessions, Dwight Global extends its mission of developing global leaders to students around the world. Students are also encouraged to participate in a robust, integrated residential programme, offering opportunities to come to campus several times each year. For many families, this means that a world-class education no longer requires saying goodbye to their children or limiting them to a purely online school.

MEDIA CONTACT

Empyre Communications

Adnan Munawar

E adnan@empyrecommunications.com