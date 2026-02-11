TİTRA Technology, a defense industry company of Pasifik Technology, represented Türkiye on the global stage at the World Defense Show 2026, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 8 to 12, 2026. Bringing together the strongest players in the global defense industry, the World Defense Show 2026 hosted heads of state, defense authorities, and leading defense companies from around the world. At the exhibition, TİTRA Technology successfully showcased Türkiye’s field-proven capabilities on the international stage through its advanced unmanned systems.

At the event, TİTRA Technology’s Co-Founder and Board Member, Muhammed Selman Dönmez, delivered a presentation titled “Operational Deployment of Swarm and Autonomous Warfare Systems on the Modern Battlefield.” Addressing the world’s leading defense industry representatives, Dönmez covered a wide range of critical topics, including the coordinated operational capabilities of unmanned systems, the evolution of military swarm UAVs, and decision-making mechanisms in high-speed assault operations.

The Strategic Advantage of the Swarm Concept

In his speech, Muhammed Selman Dönmez emphasized that the swarm concept fundamentally transforms the cost and power balance of modern warfare. He explained that unmanned systems operating simultaneously and in coordination can effectively challenge enemy air defense systems and achieve operational superiority against multi-million-dollar platforms using significantly lower-cost assets. Dönmez noted that while certain losses may occur during operations, the true strength of swarm systems lies not in individual units but in their interconnected and coordinated network structure. This approach ensures that even if a single element is neutralized, the mission continues uninterrupted.

Next-Generation Superiority with Integrated and Intelligent Platforms

Emphasizing that TİTRA Technology’s swarm approach is not limited to a single platform, Dönmez stated:

“The system we have developed is based on the integrated and coordinated operation of multiple elements. We design the ALPİN, DUMRUL, PARS, DELİ, and MERKÜT platforms to operate together within the same operational infrastructure. This enables systems developed for different missions to operate under a unified intelligence and coordination framework. As a result, information collected from the field can be shared in real time, decision-making processes are accelerated, and operations can be conducted more efficiently and flexibly.”

Robust and Uninterrupted Communication: The Backbone of Swarm Systems

Highlighting that strong and uninterrupted communication infrastructure is the most critical requirement for swarm systems to remain effective on the battlefield, Muhammed Selman Dönmez emphasized the decisive role of reliable communication, particularly in electronic warfare environments:

“Our systems gain a significant advantage not only by receiving commands from a central control unit but also by rapidly and securely sharing data among themselves to operate in coordination. This structure allows information collected from the field to be shared in real time, enabling swarm elements to function under a joint decision-making mechanism. With an AI-supported infrastructure, target detection, tracking, and engagement processes can be carried out largely autonomously. In the near future, swarm systems capable of navigating without satellite signals, making independent decisions, and operating across multiple platforms will play a critical role in both defense and assault operations.”