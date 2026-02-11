Sustainable national programme embeds real government and corporate challenges into university entrepreneurship, creating a direct pipeline from academia to market

Participants gain access to Dubai SME’s full suite of incubation, mentorship, funding, market access and government procurement enablement services

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched Founders of Tomorrow, a transformational sustainable national programme developed in partnership with INJAZ UAE, that embeds university entrepreneurship into real economic and institutional needs, establishing a direct pipeline from academia to enterprise and accelerating the creation of scalable Emirati-owned businesses.

The initiative bridges the gap between academia and enterprise, connecting talented Emirati university students with pressing real-world challenges from government, semi-government, and corporate entities. By grounding innovation in operational and sector-specific realities, Founders of Tomorrow ensures that entrepreneurship is market-driven, outcome-focused and aligned with Dubai’s economic priorities under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the city’s economy by 2033.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: “Guided by our city’s visionary leadership, Founders of Tomorrow represents another strategic step in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. We are shaping a practical pathway from education to enterprise, strengthening the pipeline of Emirati talent entering Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. This initiative exemplifies the collaborative spirit between government and private sector that defines Dubai's approach to economic transformation and further reinforces our commitment to providing sustained government support for entrepreneurs. It also aligns with a key priority of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to nurture a new generation of forward-thinking, resilient Emirati entrepreneurs as part of a globally competitive SME landscape.”

Razan Bashiti, Chief Executive Officer of INJAZ UAE, said: “Founders of Tomorrow embodies our commitment to turning Emirati youth potential into real economic impact. By connecting university innovation with live government and corporate challenges, the programme creates a direct pathway from education to scalable enterprise. In partnership with Dubai SME, we are equipping the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs to build market-ready solutions aligned with Dubai’s D33 economic ambitions.”

Through Founders of Tomorrow, Emirati students and early-stage university-based startups will work in multidisciplinary teams to address priority challenges across key sectors, in collaboration with participating government, semi‑government and corporate entities. INJAZ UAE will deliver structured, hands-on guidance, mentoring and challenge-based learning, supporting students throughout the ideation, validation and solution development stages. The most promising concepts will progress into the Dubai SME ecosystem, where they will receive comprehensive support to scale into viable, competitive businesses.

Under the initiative, qualifying participants will gain access to Dubai SME’s integrated suite of services designed to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey. This includes business incubation, mentorship and capacity-building, facilitation of funding opportunities, market access support, and enablement of government procurement opportunities. These services empower entrepreneurs to achieve sustainable growth, enhance competitiveness and contribute toward the success of Emirati enterprises within Dubai’s SME ecosystem, as part of Dubai’s long-term economic diversification programme.

Founders of Tomorrow is supported by leading national entities that will contribute real operational challenges, sector expertise, and mentorship resources. Partners for the inaugural cohort include American Hospital Dubai, du, Dubai Air Navigation Services, Dubai Police, and Emirates Flight Catering, with additional partners to be announced. These collaborations ensure that participating students engage directly with high-impact challenges aligned with national priorities.

The programme was launched during an event at Dubai Founders HQ, bringing together participating students, supporting entities, and ecosystem stakeholders. The event featured a panel discussion on translating public-sector and corporate challenges into scalable entrepreneurial opportunities, followed by live challenge presentations that enabled direct engagement between students and participating organisations.

This inaugural cohort represents the first phase of a long-term strategic partnership between Dubai SME and INJAZ UAE.

As part of its wider long-term mandate, Dubai SME aims to facilitate the launch of 27,000 new Emirati businesses by 2033 and enable 8,000 SMEs to sustain and grow. Founders of Tomorrow is a critical component of this vision, fostering a culture of innovation and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to contribute significantly to Dubai’s diversified economy and global competitiveness.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

About INJAZ UAE:

INJAZ UAE is a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JAW), one of the world’s largest non-profit business education organizations that reaches over 15 million students a year in +100 member countries. INJAZ UAE serves as a nexus between the business community, educators and volunteers who work together to empower young people in the UAE to own their economic success.

INJAZ UAE delivers cutting-edge, experiential volunteer-based programs in work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. We are dedicated to giving youth the knowledge and skills they need to plan their professional future and make smart academic and economic choices. Our programs help spark the learning in youth to experience the opportunities and realities of the professional world.

