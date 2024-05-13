Saudi Arabia - Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company, has announced a strategic partnership with Aseer Development Authority (ASDA), to elevate the kingdom’s picturesque mountainous region of Aseer to a top-tier global tourism destination.

The partnership will leverage the expertise and comprehensive range of travel services offered by Almosafer, a part of Seera Group, across its business verticals to drive tourism in Aseer, a region located in the southwest of the kingdom.

Under the agreement, Almosafer said it will craft inspired experiences for visitors and introduce regional and global tourists to the diversified entertainment, cultural immersion and sporting activities in the Aseer region, based on the strength of its geographical reach and extensive experience in the kingdom.

At the heart of the partnership is the shared vision to establish Aseer, set in a spectacular location along the Red Sea coast, as a year-round tourism destination for adventure seekers, nature lovers and culture enthusiasts, a statement said.

Under the agreement, ASDA will provide comprehensive training and advisory services to front-line staff and other personnel at Almosafer to build skills and knowledge of curating memorable travel experiences in Aseer.

The training, provided through the Almosafer Academy, will offer a detailed destination overview of Aseer and its unique selling points, highlight the region’s diverse array of experiences and attractions, and offer tailored training sessions in sales and booking systems to streamline processes and ensure seamless customer experiences.

Almosafer and ASDA will further collaborate to position Aseer as a premier travel destination across Discover Saudi, Almosafer's destination management company. Almosafer will create exciting package options for inbound and domestic travellers through its B2B partners and will target leisure travellers and appeal to those extending their Umrah/Hajj trips to explore the hidden gems of Aseer.

The wide range of leisure offerings available in Aseer will also be onboarded onto Almosafer Activities, the first ever holistic tours and activities platform for the KSA market and will enable both domestic and inbound travellers to enjoy a vibrant choice of more personalised itineraries and curated experiences in the Kingdom.

Through the omnichannel network of its consumer travel business, Almosafer will drive destination awareness campaigns of Aseer’s rich cultural heritage, unique natural landscape, and adventure attractions to visitors within the kingdom and the GCC, and across international markets.

Almosafer’s campaigns will have a special focus on the delightful blend of music, dining, and family-friendly activities at the annual Aseer Season, which offer weeks of entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Hashim Al Dabbagh Acting CEO of Aseer Development Authority (ASDA), said: "Our partnership with Almosafer comes at a significant moment as we are accelerating efforts to enhance the Aseer region's visibility and appeal to domestic and international travellers as a year-round-destination.

“Through comprehensive training, collaborative marketing, and the integration of Aseer's activities and offerings onto Almosafer's digital platforms, we aim to showcase the region's exceptional offerings to the wider world."

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, said: “As the national champion of tourism in Saudi Arabia, Almosafer supports the tourism agenda of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and is well-positioned to showcase and unlock the potential of Aseer’s tourism diversity by leveraging each of our business verticals.”

