The Gen AI Hackathon powered and hosted by MENADevs brought together, from the 26th to the 27th of April, more than 200 participants including software developers, data scientists, and creative people. The event, which Orange Jordan sponsored as the Exclusive Telecom Partner, aimed to serve as a creative platform in Jordan sparking the curiosity of the participants about AI-related topics.



During the two-day event, participants formed 30 teams and competed in an interactive way to showcase their innovative ideas in advanced technologies and areas namely software development, finance, healthcare, and communications, while leveraging AI tools and capabilities.



The Hackathon that was launched over the digital sphere on the first day and in-person at Luminus Technical University College on the second day, offered a platform for the participants to shed light on their innovative ideas, exchange knowledge and experiences, and stay abreast of the latest trends that are reshaping today's world through AI.



Orange Jordan stressed that its sponsorship of this hackathon comes in line with its vision to support the creation of a robust digital climate on the national level to celebrate creative females and males, and promote a culture of technology-based innovation



Orange Jordan elaborated that it offered sponsorship to this event given its profound belief in the significance of empowering females and males to pave the way for their active involvement in the digital revolution that sweeps around the globe and contributes to the growth of the national economies, and Jordan is no exception.



MENADevs’ Managing Partner, Faisal Kawar extended his gratitude to Orange Jordan for supporting this event that contributes to exploring the limitless opportunities associated with AI. He further added that this Hackathon serves the purpose of building the digital skill set of females and males which will ultimately lead to transforming Jordan into a regional technology hub.

It's worth mentioning that 700 individuals applied to participate in the Hackathon from across the Kingdom. Afterwards, the qualifiers had the chance to present their ideas to the jury that included from Orange Jordan, Orange Academies Manager Rana Shehadeh, Head of the Learning Department and Community Digital Centers Leader, Hussam Hourani, and the Acting Academy Manager in Amman and Aqaba, Salameh Yasin. Moreover, The Mentor Lahib Abbadi provided training and guidance to the participants throughout the day.

