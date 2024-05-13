Dubai, UAE – The UAE’s community mall, Times Square Center is set to host “Work Smart” on Wednesday, 22nd May, from 10am until 2pm. Free to attend, the goal of the event is to bring recruiters and job hunters together with potential candidates in one venue to educate, network and create new job opportunities. Taking place for the first time ever at the mall, the fair is expected to welcome between 200-300 job hunters.

The four-hour agenda includes an informative line-up of activities, including practical and useful talks on the main stage including CV tips, using social media to find a job, confidence tips, dressing for job interviews and how to career change. A self-care, grooming and styling zone will help guests look the part. Visitors will also benefit from an array of workshops on interview role play, mindset techniques when job hunting, they will also have unlimited access to a platform where recruiters and job hunters come together for networking. Fun and cool brand pop-ups will also be on show for job seekers for further career development.

Work Smart at Times Square Center

Date: Wednesday, 22nd May

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: Times Square Center

Work Smart will take place at Times Square Center on Wednesday, 22nd May from 10am to 2pm and a full itinerary of timings and activations will be available on www.instagram.com/timessquaredxb.

For more information on Times Square Center, visit www.timessquarecenter.ae or follow @timessquaredxb on Instagram.

About Times Square Center

Times Square Center is centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road. A uniquely compact community shopping destination, which offers an original selection of well-known and respected international and boutique brands as well as a selection of exclusive brands that will not be found anywhere else in Dubai. Time Square Center offers a well-rounded, intimate, social family encounter, with a broad-spectrum range of shop personalities, complemented with weekly artisan markets. Times Square Center is committed to the local community and provides a warm welcome with familiar neighbourly qualities.

