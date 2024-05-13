Abu Dhabi – Al Masaood Bergum, part of Al Masaood Group, and a leading tailor-engineered modular building systems provider, successfully participated as an attending partner at the Saudi Giga Projects 2024 and MENA Construction Summit 2024 at the Hilton Hotel & Residences in Riyadh on 13-14 May 2024.

The first day of the event was dedicated to Saudi Giga Projects 2024, giving participants an overview and future perspective of Saudi Arabia’s giga project initiatives and the opportunities it presents for contracts and suppliers. The second day focused on the MENA Construction Summit 2024, fostering in-depth conversations about the execution of construction projects, while also emphasizing enhanced sustainability and efficiency standards.

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: "The Saudi market today is posed as one of the most rapidly growing markets in the Middle East region. Our participation at the Saudi Giga Projects 2024 and MENA Construction Summit 2024 demonstrates the robustness of Al Masaood Bergum’s production line and our commitment to delivering high quality systems with speed and precision to this booming market. it. We look forward to the potential opportunities that this important event will introduce.”

As an attending partner, Al Masaood Bergum showcased its diverse modular solutions at Shell B11 stand, emphasizing quality, safety, timely delivery, and cost-effectiveness. Using the latest software and design technologies, Al Masaood Bergum’s modular solutions are tailor-engineered to the clients’ requirements.

This diverse product range positions Al Masaood Bergum for expansion into the Saudi market, highlighting the company's growth and high-capacity production capabilities. Expanding into the Saudi market also reflects the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative modular solutions to customers across the region.

The events were organized by MEED (Middle East Business Intelligence) and Enso Creative Solutions, brought together industry professionals and experts to share knowledge and insights on the latest trends and developments in the construction sector. For more information about Al Masaood Bergum and its innovative modular building solutions, visit www.amb.ae.

About Al Masaood Bergum

Part of Al Masaood Group, Al Masaood Bergum began its journey as a general contracting company in 1978 in Abu Dhabi. In the recent years, it has grown to be an engineering-driven and value-based manufacturer of innovative modular solutions that fit diverse customer and industry requirements.

Spanning from offices to staff housing, toilets and kitchen pods, specialist containers, and other niche applications, Al Masaood Bergum caters to multiple sectors including Energy, Oil & Gas, Construction and Infrastructure, Real Estate, Military, Hospitality and Events.

Al Masaood Bergum offers modular solutions that adopt tailor-engineering methodology and a special manufacturing process that brings life to the best applications for each project. Its latest software and design technologies guarantee high quality with speed and precision of the delivery. The company holds the ISO certifications: ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems, ISO14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health & Safety, which further underscore the quality of its products and operations.