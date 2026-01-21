DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's 90-year-old King Salman ​chaired in person a cabinet meeting on ⁠Tuesday, Saudi state TV reported, days after he ⁠left hospital where ‌he was undergoing medical tests.

King Salman, whose country is the world's ⁠largest oil exporter and a major U.S. ally in the Middle East, went to a hospital in Riyadh on ⁠Friday for the ​medical tests and left on the same day.

Saudi TV published ‍a video dated January 20 that showed ​the king chairing the cabinet and reading files with his ministers.

The state news agency said that in the meeting King Salman had welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative, which aims initially to end the conflict in Gaza but could then be expanded ⁠to tackle conflicts elsewhere.

The ‌Saudi king received medical care for lung inflammation in 2024. (Reporting by Ahmed ‌Elimam and ⁠Nayera Abdallah and Tala Ramadan; Writing by Ahmed ⁠Elimam, Editing by Jon Boyle)