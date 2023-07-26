RIYADH — The Ministry of Health stated that its Forensic Medical Services Center in the Riyadh region repatriated a total of 1030 dead bodies to outside the Kingdom during the first half of the year 2023.



The center had handled 3,317 natural and criminal deaths during this period, the ministry said in a press statement on Monday. “The center had given consent to carry out burial procedures of 429 dead bodies locally while 146 cases of death were handed to collect DNA samples,” the ministry said.



According to the statement, the Forensic Medical Services Center had obtained accreditation certificates in various fields, and these included an accreditation certificate from the American College of Pathology, an accreditation certificate from the Saudi Center for Accreditation, and an institutional and program accreditation certificate from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.



It is noteworthy that the center is concerned with working out strategy, standardizing work procedures, updating them continuously, and organizing and developing work in all departments.



This is in line with the latest advanced scientific means and methods. The center aims to provide better specialized services, and is considered as one of the leading specialized centers in the Riyadh region.

