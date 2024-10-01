RIYADH - Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif inaugurated the new building of the General Directorate of Public Security in Riyadh on Monday.

After the inauguration, the minister was briefed on the building's facilities, security installations, equipment and modern technical systems that support security capabilities and provide an integrated work environment.

Prince Abdulaziz also opened the Innovation Center and the Center for Indicators and Artificial Intelligence at the Public Security building. These centers aimed to enhance the security and technical excellence by taking advantage of modern technologies to continue to upgrade field and administrative operations and enhance the digital transformation of security work.

Interior Minister also launched a number of services through the Absher Personal portal and these included reporting of minor accidents, printing copy of vehicle registration (istimara), digital license for air gun, accident report, vehicle's data report, and report about driving license, in addition to two services for the rock cutting technician, and the transfer of rock cutting materials through the Absher Business platform.

This was in continuation of the efforts of Public Security in automating the services in a way that contributes to providing electronic services and digital solutions that allow beneficiaries to complete their procedures in an easier and simpler way.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs Prince Dr. Bandar bin Abdullah; Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Lt. Gen. Saeed Al-Qahtani; Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Al –Falih; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Khalid Al-Batal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs Muhammad Al -Muhanna, Director of the National Information Center Dr. Essam Al -Waqit, as well as commanders of the security sectors and a number of senior officials of the ministry.

