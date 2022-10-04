ALAHSA — The Red Crescent Authority has stationed its first air ambulance aircraft at Al-Ahsa International Airport in order to support Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup 2022.



The Authority clarified that stationing its air ambulance comes as an exceptional initiative. It would be stationed at the key spot for 80 days, in preparation for a qualitative response to traffic accidents.



The Authority's spokesperson Abdulaziz Al-Suwainea clarified that the preparation of the Authority in the Eastern Region (Al-Sharqiyah) comes within the wise leadership' efforts to strengthen the safety of the Saudi citizens, residents, and also visitors coming to the Kingdom for local and international events.



He also stated that the Authority has already begun its preparation in the Eastern Region, as it conducted several hypotheses at the international and main roads leading to and from Qatar.



This preparation is to ensure the readiness of emergency medical services which will be provided to Saudi Arabia's visitors during the period of the World Cup.

