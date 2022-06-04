Washington: The United States of America has welcomed the role the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have played in extending to two more months the truce in Yemen.

In her daily press briefing yesterday, Karine Jean-Pierre said that this truce would not have been possible without the cooperative diplomacy from across the region, citing the courageous leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince in assissting to consolidate the truce.

She said 'we welcome the announcement of extending the truce to two more months. And it is important to make this truce which is extended today to a permanent truce'.

She confirmed that the US will continute extending support for the regional diplomacy to de-escalate tensions wherever possible in the region and will focus intensively on deterring threats to the United States friends and partners in the Middle Ease.