SHARJAH - Expo Centre Sharjah has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Magnati and PayRow Payment, leading digital payment solutions and service providers.

The partnership underscores Expo Centre Sharjah's unwavering commitment to boosting digital transformation in the UAE's exhibition and events industry, offering cutting-edge payment services to elevate the experiences of both exhibitors and visitors and enhance their engagement in the Centre's events and activities.

The agreement was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Ghanim Eid bin Wogayeh, Chief executive officer of PayRow Payment; and Imad Ahmed Abdulwahab, Managing Director and Head of Business Development and Government Payment Solutions at Magnati, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, exhibitors and attendees will enjoy access to various advanced electronic payment services, including payment processing in sales, marketing, and financial transfers.

Expo Centre Sharjah will be equipped with state-of-the-art devices, marking their debut in sales and purchases operations for exhibitors and visitors, along with new applications and programmes to facilitate payment transactions.

Commenting on the partnership, Al Midfa said, "By leveraging these flexible payment services, we aim to enhance the effectiveness of exhibitions and events hosted or organised by the Centre, thereby boosting sales operations and maximising the benefits for both exhibitors and visitors."