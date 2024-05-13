Mubadala Energy has made another gas discovery from the Tangkulo-1 Exploration well, drilled in South Andaman, about 65 kilometres offshore North Sumatra, Indonesia.

The discovery marks the second deep water well for the Abu Dhabi-based energy company, with Tangkulo-1 drilled to a depth of 3,400 meters in 1,200 meters water depth, months after the Layaran-1 well in South Andaman was announced in December.

The Tangkulo-1 well encountered 80 meters of gas column in a good quality Oligocene sandstone reservoir, a statement read.

Utilising a new Drill Stem Test (DST) design, the well flowed 47 mmscf/d (million standard cubic feet per day) of excellent gas quality and 1,300 barrels of condensate, with the estimated well capacity at 80-100mmscf/d and over 2,000 barrels of condensate, Masdar Energy added.

With an 80% working interest in South Andaman, Mubadala Energy is the largest net acreage holder in the area.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

