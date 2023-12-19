Mubadala Energy, the Abu Dhabi-based energy company, has announced a new gas discovery from the Layaran-1 Exploration well, drilled in South Andaman, about 100 kilometres off the coast of North Sumatra, Indonesia.

The company is the operator of the South Andaman Gross Split PSC in Indonesia, and this is the first deep water well operated by Mubadala Energy.

At a depth of 4,208 metres, the well encountered an extensive gas column,’ flowing over 30mmscf/d (million standard cubic feet per day) of excellent gas quality’, a statement read.

With an 80% working interest in South Andaman, Mubadala Energy is the largest net acreage holder in the area. The company stated the positive outcome from the Layaran-1 discovery will de-risk multi-TCF (trillion cubic feet) of prospective gas resources in the area, providing the foundation for future growth and additional exploration drilling activities in 2024.

This new confirmed discovery is the second consecutive successful well for Mubadala Energy in the Andaman area, coming after the success of Timpan-1 in Andaman-II.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

